Bears Week 7 Best Bets, NFL Picks and Power Plays
A weekend without Caleb Williams and the Bears means no need to focus on Chicago fantasy plays for a week.
It doesn't mean a hiatus for betting on games, though.
The point spread never rests.
Chicago Bears On SI picks around the league, and especially the power plays, came to life last week.
A perfect weekend of power plays got that category back to .500 on the year. Power play winners were the Packers over the Cardinals by more than 5 1/2, Falcons over the Panthers more than 6 1/2,
the Texans over the Patriots by more than 6 1/2 and Chargers -3 over the Broncos in a near backdoor cover by the Broncos, who were down 23-0 but lost by 7.
The only losses against the spread at all came on the Colts and Titans game in which the Titans were picked by Bears On SI to upset the Colts and cover the 2 1/2-point spread.
Also, a miss on the spread in the Giants and Bengals game as the Giants were picked to lose but cover. And then there was the Thursday night debacle when the Saints were given too much credit for being at home. Every other game in the NFL last week was a win against the spread and straight up
Time to move onward and upward with the picks this week.
About the only bad advice found here last week was the Keenan Allen prop lock to go over on receiving yards. It was the touchdowns he went over on, not the yardage. But there's no Bears game this week so no prop offering.
Here are the Week 7 picks.
The Betting Window
Bears On SI Record in Bears Games: 6-0 straight up, 5-1 against the spread, 4-2 over/under.
Last Week Around the NFL: 12-2 straight up, 11-3 ATS, 4-0 power plays
Around the NFL to Date: 57-33 straight up (.633), 53-35-2 ATS (.602), 12-12 power plays (.500)
This Week's NFL Picks
Patriots +5 1/2 vs. Jaguars at London: Jaguars 27, Patriots 20*
Titans +8 1/2 at Bills: Bills 23, Titans 10*
Texans +2 1/2 at Packers: Packers 24, Texans 21
Dolphins +3 at Colts: Colts 24, Dolphins 17
Seahawks +3 at Falcons: Falcons 31, Seahawks 27
Lions +1 1/2 at Vikings: Lions 23, Vikings 20
Bengals -5 1/2 at Browns: Bengals 28, Browns 24
Eagles -3 at Giants: Eagles 28, Giants 20*
Raiders +7 at Rams: Rams 30, Raiders 10*
Panthers +8 1/2 at Commanders: Commanders 38, Panthers 24
Chiefs +1 1/2 at 49ers: 49ers 20, Chiefs 17
Jets -1 1/2 at Steelers: Jets 20, Steelers 16
Ravens -3 1/2 at Buccaneers: Buccaneers 31, Ravens 26
Chargers -1 1/2 at Cardinals: Cardinals 23, Chargers 20
Vikings -3 at Rams**: Rams 24, Vikings 20
**Week 8 Thursday night game
*Power Play
