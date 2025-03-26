Bears witness raw display of speed by Texas back Jaydon Blue
The Bears' quest for backfield speed took a very serious step up with Tuesday's Texas Longhorns' pro day.
It's usually that way at the Longhorns' pro day, with a program known for churning out displays of raw speed like you'd see from a world class 4 by 100-meter relay team.
Both Bears GM Ryan Poles and running backs coach Eric Bieniemy were in attendance, according to reports, and what they witnessed would have been enough to get coach Ben Johnson interested. In fact, the original Ben Johnson of sports–the Canadian Olympic sprinter–might have been interested in it.
Texas running back Jaydon Blue ran a reported 4.25 time for the 40-yard dash after he had run 4.38 at the combine.
The run he made at the combine came while he was still getting over the effects of an injury so he felt compelled to improve on the time on the friendlier track.
"During the combine I was dealing with a little groin injury," he told reporters at the event. "I had found out I ran with a small tear in my groin. So it kind of affected the way I ran.
"I couldn't open up the way I wanted to. For me to be able to come out healthy and be able to showcase what I can really do out here it was a good feeling."
Pro day 40-yard dashes are often called the "39-yard dash" because they produce some very friendly times.
Various other watches at this event did have him ranging from 4.26 to 4.29. Any way it's sliced, he was moving.
The combine record is 4.21 set by his former teammate, Xavier Worthy.
For all his speed, Blue is not a back any team could depend on for a starting role. He ran for only 1,161 yards on 214 carries in three seasons with the Longhorns and never really displayed his potential coming out of the backfield as a receiver until his final year, when he caught 42 passes for 368 yards and six TDs. Blue had 11 rushing TDs for his career.
He played as the backup to Tre Wisner last year. Unlike some other backs in the draft, Blue wasn't much of a return man. He had only three kick returns.
Blue is not rated among the top 10 backs in the draft by Mel Kiper Jr. and Pro Football Focus rates him 126th among prospects, which puts him in the fourth round. He is their 12th best back in this draft.
Of course Blue wasn't the only reason for the Bears to send brass to the Texas pro day.
Cornerback Gavin Holmes turned in a 4.38-4.44 in the 40 and had a 39-inch vertical leap, according to Zach Dimmitt of Texas Longhorns On SI.
Texas receiver Silas Bolden was clocked at 4.38 in the 40 and receiver Isaiah Bond in 4.34 seconds.
