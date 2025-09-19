Mismatches Ben Johnson and Chicago Bears can exploit against Dallas
Bears coach Ben Johnson paid Dallas the normal amount of respect opponents deserve, especially those who haven't given up 52 points in a game.
"This is a hot team right now," Johnson said of Dallas. "We know that they can score points in a hurry. Playmakers all across the field, offensive line is playing at a high level right now. Then, of course, the quarterback is playing some of the best football in the NFL right now, in my opinion. So, we’ve got our work cut out for us there. Their running game is significantly improved from where it was a year ago."
Yes, even teams with Matt Eberflus on the coaching staff require attention and due diligence to defeat. That's probably unfair to Eberflus, as no one could ever question his ability to run only a defense. It was the full team he couldn't control.
Dallas has its usual number of stars who aren't landmarks on the middle of their field, but the reason the Cowboys are not taken seriously as challengers to the Eagles in the NFC East is they also have numerous question marks.
The Bears will find there are several matchups on Sunday where they have great advantages, just as there are those where they have the disadvantage.
RT Darnell Wright vs. DE Dante Fowler
The Cowboys have had absolutely no pass rush pressure and bringing in Jadeveon Clowney is unlikely to alter this immediately. They have rotate different players into the edge spots, as Eberflus likes to do, but none with much consistency. Fowler is the quick, former Jaguars/Falcons/Rams/Commanders edge who has 55 1/2 career sacks in 9-plus seasons, including 10 1/2 last year in Washington. He is more of a complementary type edge and maybe a better fit at outside linebacker in a 3-4 than an edge rusher in Eberlus' scheme.
Wright has been the most effective Bears blocker, according to Pro Football Focus blocking grades. He currently is graded 10th among all NFL tackles, No. 2 as a run blocker.
The only pressure he has allowed was a sack. Apparently penalties don't count for a lot in the PFF grading system because Wright has four already, two false starts, a holding and a chop block. The holding penalty was bogus, though.
G Joe Thuney vs. DT Osa Odighizuwa
Thuney has not dazzled PFF with his blocking so far this year but the Bears like what they've seen so far. He's given up four pressures and no sacks and has been his usual technically sound self. Conversely, PFF falls all over itself for the underweight Odighizuwa, who is 280 pounds at the three technique in an age when most at the position are at least 290-300. Odighhizuwa has six total tackles, none for loss, five pressures and no sacks. This is a player Thuney should be able to get out of position in the run game and keep at bay with the pass rush. Thuney normally does it with pure technique but he can get physical in this one, too.
WR Rome Odunze vs. CB Kaiir Elam
Elam has been forced to start with DaRon Bland out injured and has had a rough time. He has given up a 127.5 passer rating against, with 13 catches allowed on 19 targets according to Stathead/Pro Football Reference. He's giving up big plays, as a 17.8-yard average per catch allowed indicates. Odunze is off to a fast start with 13 receptions and three touchdowns. PFF hasn't gone overboard on Odunze's start, grading him only 30th among the league's receivers. However, he is making the key plays he didn't make last year and has a 2-inch height advantage and 22-pound edge in the physical matchup against a backup. Eberflus is unlikely to put Trevon Diggs, his best cornerback, on Odunze, since he's more likely to recognize DJ Moore as the top Bears receiver from his time in Chicago.
DE Montez Sweat vs. T Terence Steele
Steele, 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, has allowed six pressures and a sack and currently is graded 60th of 94 tackles by PFF. In his sixth season, he has yet to make a big mark. He was 47th among 140 tackles last year according to PFF. Sweat looked like he had his first sack of the season last week early against Detroit but it was wiped out by offsetting penalties. Although his lack of finishing over the last two seasons has him in the doghouse with fans, Sweat has impressed PFF as the highest-graded Bears defensive lineman and is currently graded 31st out of 147 edges, and 18th as a pass rusher. The Bears talked this week about doing more to get him singled up instead of double-teamed, which might mean blitzing more.
DE Dayo Odeyingbo vs. T Tyler Guyton
The Cowboys left tackle is off to a horrendous start even though their offense, in general, has flourished. Guyton has allowed nine pressures and committed two penalties. They 6-foot-7, 320-pound second-year player is graded 89th out of 94 tackles and missed most of training camp with a leg injury. He got fined for a head slap in the opener after he had allowed six sacks and committed 18 penalties in his rookie year of 2024. Odeyingbo hasn't made an immediate impact as a run defender, as the Bears had expected. He's graded only 134th out of 147 edges at stopping the run so far but his pass rush has been solid at 36th of 147. He has a sack and three pressures. Odeyingbo had to face former Pro Bowl tackles in the first two games. This should allow him more of a chance to display his skills.
TE Cole Kmet vs. MLB Jack Sanborn
At 6-2, 234, the former Bears linebacker is not at his best in pass coverage and never has. He had a 118.5 passer rating against when targeted last year and it's 111.5 with Dallas this year, as he has struggled giving up big plays in the passing game. He is a better option for Dallas now than 2024 third-round pick Marist Liufau, though. Kmet has the size edge on Sanborn and if it turns out the Bears isolate Colston Loveland on Sanborn the Bears would have a speed edge.
