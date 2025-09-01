Chicago Bears earn surprising placement in ESPN's Week 1 NFL Power Rankings
The Chicago Bears dominated headlines during the 2025 NFL offseason. It began with the hiring of Ben Johnson as head coach, and transitioned to talking points about Caleb Williams and whehter he'd develop into a franchise QB under Johnson's watch.
The Bears' aggressive approach to rebuilding the offensive line in the trade and free agency markets stole headlines, too. General manager Ryan Poles dealt for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, and signed the top center in free agency, Drew Dalman.
Then came the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Bears generated fantasy football buzz with the selections of tight end Colston Loveland in the first round, and wide receiver Luther Burden III in the second.
It all added up to the Chicago Bears being one of the most improved rosters in the NFL. And while training camp had its expected periods of turbulence, the Bears appear like a team that's ready to finally make noise in the NFC North again.
Indeed, that last comment could be dismissed as a matter of Bears fandom, but confidence in this team extends beyond this writer. Even ESPN's latest 2025 NFL Power Rankings prove that there's something brewing in Chicago.
The Bears check in at No. 13, one of the highest rankings this team has had in a long time.
"The Bears are one of the league's most fascinating teams. New coach/offensive mastermind Ben Johnson will look to get the most out of second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, who will have the benefit of a terrific young group of pass catchers and a much-improved offensive line," ESPN's Mike Clay wrote. "The defense is, at worst, solid and helps give Chicago a legit shot at the postseason."
Despite high NFL Power Ranking, Bears still not viewed as playoff team
Unfortunately, even with such a high ranking (by Chicago Bears standards), ESPN still doesn't see the Bears as a playoff team. They just miss the cut. The lowest-ranked team in the NFC to make the postseason is the Washington Commanders (No. 11).
There's even more bad news for the Bears. Despite being ranked No. 13, they're still the worst team in the NFC, by this Power Ranking breakdown.
The Detroit Lions check in at No. 3, the Minnestoa Vikings are No. 9, and the Green Bak Packers are 10th.
Yep, three top-10 teams in the NFC North. And if you count the Bears, it's four of the NFL's 13 best teams in one division.