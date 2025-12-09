Bears tumble slightly in ESPN's Week 15 NFL Power Rankings after loss to Packers

The Chicago Bears had a chance to make a statement in Week 14 with a win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. And while they did come up one score short (28-21), the Bears showed the kind of fight and upside usually reserved for NFL playoff teams.

It's why, despite losing hold of first place in the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, the Bears maintained a strong standing in ESPN's Week 15 NFL Power Rankings.

Chicago slipped just two spots, from No. 8 to No. 10.

By comparison, the Packers are a top-five team (ranked No. 5 entering Week 15).

ESPN's Courtney Cronin credited the Bears' ability to create takeaways as the team's most surprising stat so far in 2025.

"The Bears continue to add to their league-leading total of 27 takeaways despite their lack of a consistent pass rush," Cronin wrote. "What makes that number even more impressive are Chicago's 18 interceptions, which rank No. 1. The back end of the Bears' defense continues to be opportunistic and has helped produce a plus-17 turnover margin. No other team has a turnover margin better than plus-12."

The Bears forced Jordan Love into one interception in Week 14. Meanwhile, it was Caleb Williams who threw the game-ending interception with less than 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

The good news for the Chicago Bears is that they remain the second-highest-ranked NFC North team by ESPN.

The Detroit Lions held firm at No. 11, one spot behind Chicago. The Minnesota Vikings jumped one spot from No. 24 to No. 23 thanks to a solid outing by quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

We still have much to learn about the 2025 Bears. The Bears face the Cleveland Browns in Week 15, a game they should win before the schedule really ramps up.

The rematch against the Packers at Soldier Field will be featured in a Saturday night primetime game in Week 16, with games against the San Francisco 49ers (Week 17) and the Detroit Lions (Week 18) to close out the season.

Buckle your chinstraps, Bears Nation. The NFC North -- and a potential Bears playoff spot -- will come right down to the wire.