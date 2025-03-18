Chicago Bears hand special teams ace a contract for third season
Travis Homer hasn't made much of an impact with the Bears in two seasons as a running back.
He'll be back to make a try at it for a third season.
The 2023 free agency acquisition and former Seattle Seahawks player has agreed to a one-year contract at $2 million to return to Chicago, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Bears had only D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson under contract among healthy running backs from last season's team before bringing back Homer. They also have Ian Wheeler, who was on injured reserve all season as a rookie, after suffering a torn ACL at the end of preseason.
Homer had only 81 offensive plays in two seasons, 75 of them last year, but was a key special teams player with 253 special teams plays in 2023 and 166 in 2024. His 166 special teams plays last year led all offensive players. He played in just 10 games last season while battling through a finger injury early and then a hamstring injury late that landed him on injured reserve.
Homer had his first six Bears rushing attempts for 23 yards last season and has three reception for 11 yards in Chicago.
When he was signed by GM Ryan Poles, Homer was billed as a potential third-down type back and special teams player. He made six special teams tackles in 2024 and seven in 2023.
The Bears gave him a two-year deal in 2023 worth $3.97 million.
The Bears also officially signed long snapper Scott Daly to a one-year deal Monday for what Spotrac.com says is $1.34 million, after reports at the outset of free agency that he was signing a contract.
