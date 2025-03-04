Chicago Bears land potential steal for Caleb Williams in post-Combine NFL Mock Draft
One of the most important aspects of the NFL Scouting Combine is the medical evaluations. Players who have lingering injury concerns from the 2024 college football season or general long-term health issues often have their draft stock restored or demolished based on the results of exams they undergo in Indianapolis.
One of those players who had a lot to gain (and lose) from his medical exams and interviews with teams was Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons, who many draft analysts believe is the best pure offensive tackle in this year's class.
Fortunately for Simmons, all indications are that his injured knee is healing ahead of schedule. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Simmons is expected to be ready to go for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.
Josh Simmons to the Chicago Bears is heating up
Naturally, this good news means his NFL Draft projection will skyrocket, as it did in the latest 2025 mock draft from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.
Zierlein sends Simmons to the Bears as Caleb Williams' new blindside protector at No. 10 overall.
"For the second time in three drafts, Ryan Poles takes an offensive tackle with the No. 10 overall pick (SEE: Darnell Wright in 2023)," Zierlein wrote.
Simmons is just one offensive line prospect linked to the Bears. LSU's Will Campbell and Missouri's Armand Membou are also gaining momentum following their dominant on-field performances at the 2025 NFL Combine.
Here's the key takeaway: The Chicago Bears are in a great spot with the 10th pick. The 2025 NFL Draft features several quality offensive linemen, not just one or two top picks. And the Bears are virtually guaranteed an opportunity to draft one of those top linemen when they're on the clock.
The New England Patriots, picking fourth, are another team expected to select an offensive lineman in the first round. Assuming they stick to this projection, the Bears could be looking at the second-best offensive line prospect sliding to them in Round 1.
That's great news for coach Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams, who both need an enhanced offensive line to have a chance to succeed in 2025.
