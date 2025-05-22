Chicago Bears OTAs observations: Rookie moves back with reserves
When players wear helmets and shorts without pads, the most revealing aspect of a football practice is simply where they're lining up.
The second Bears OTA practice under coach Ben Johnson on Wednesday, and first open to media, showed exactly where the left tackle situation stands.
It was second-year player Kiran Amegadjie with the starting offensive line all practice while rookie second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo worked with the backup line. And starting right tackle Darnell Wright stayed exactly where he's always been. All of this occurs because of starter Braxton Jones rehabbing from a broken bone in his lower leg.
"He's another really hard worker, really smart guy–Yale guy," newly extended left guard Joe Thuney said of Amegadjie, the second-year tackle from Hinsdale. "It's fun to talk back and forth, play next to him and seeing how we see the game, talking about different looks.
"He's very smart, works really hard, strong, it's been cool."
Trapilo has the rookie thing to overcome before he makes an impact. Another top rookie chosen in Round 2 wasn't present on the field and that was wide receiver Luther Burden III. He suffered what coach Ben Johnson labeled as a "soft tissue injury."
Burden had fallen to the turf at rookie camp on Day 2 but had been at practice the next day. It's uncertain whether his injury was one suffered on Day 1 of OTAs Monday or it was related to the rookie camp fall.
Surprise, Surprise, Surprise
All last season, Daniel Hardy lined up with defensive linemen and rushed from defensive end. He was a defensive lineman, however, he's only around 240 pounds. That doesn't fit the Dennis Allen defensive mold on the edge.
In Wednesday's OTA, Hardy was practicing with the linebackers.
"Yeah, what we're finding out, you know, he's toggled a little bit between defensive line, and we're going to experiment a little bit with him this springtime and training camp to see what he looks like dropping into coverage for us and what we're asking our linebackers to do," Johnson said. "So I do know this: He's got some pass-rush ability.
"He's shown that over his time here, and that's intriguing, but we're going to look to expand his skill set as well."
Hardy was also one of the better punt and kick rush men last year and had a blocked punt in Week 1.
Absenteeism
Players are not obligated to practice at OTAs and sometimes on the days when media is present they might miss a day or two for personal or other reasons.
Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon was absent from this practice.
Another one missing was defensive tackle Andrew Billings, who is coming back from a torn pectoral muscle but also is without a contract for next year and is among the lowest paid veteran starters. Billings is a key run stuffer.
With Billing gone, the starting Bears defensive line across the front was Gervon Dexter, Grady Jarrett, Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo. Whether the starting four would include Dexter if Billings was healthy is unknown.
Also not practicing was first-round pick Colston Loveland, their tight end who is still getting over his shoulder surgery from last year. His absence was anticipated because there is slightly more contact in these practices than at rookie camp two weeks ago.
Looking Good Rome
Rome Odunze hauled in a few of Caleb Williams' deeper throws and had another one nearly 60 yards in the air that he almost tracked down.
Odunze's work ethic has caught the eye of Johnson.
"I'm extremely impressed," Johnson said. "To be a second-year guy, you would expect a little bit more inconsistency. And yet, the way he approaches the meeting room, the walk-throughs, the on-field, the drill work, it's very much like a seasoned pro, some of the best that I've been around.
"He's still learning. I know there's a lot of information that is getting thrown his way. (Assistant head coach/wide receivers) coach (Antwaan) Randle El and (offensive Assistant/quarterbacks and wide receivers Robbie) Picazo, they're doing jobs with him right now. I think we're going to see a lot of growth from him, not just in the springtime, but once we get to camp."
Beyond Odunze and DJ Moore, a few other receivers used their limited practice reps in seven-on-seven to make deep catches. Jadhae Walker, an undrafted receiver from Texas A&M, made a few catches, one deeper, and turned on some impressive jets. Another receiver who stood out for making a few catches but also for where he lined up was slot receiver Maurice Alexander, who came to the Bears from Detroit and knows Johnson's offense better than other players.
Pushing Tush
The Bears were one of the teams voting against the tush push, and while they were in the majority there weren't enough votes at the owners meetings to change the rule and eliminate it.
Ben Johnson doesn't favor it.
"I'll tell you, does it become an explosive play, ever?" he said. "Have you ever seen a tush push become an explosive play?
"I like big plays. I like big plays, so I'm not a big tush push myself."
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI