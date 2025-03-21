In new 2025 NFL mock draft, Dallas Cowboys get trade-happy and Chicago Bears land a bruising playmaker
Over the last week or three here in Chicago,, we’ve heard nothing but “Ashton Jeanty, Ashton Jeanty, Ashton Jeanty.” (Okay, we’ve also heard, “The White Sox stink, the White Sox stink, the White Sox stink,” but that's a discussion for another day.) Even though the 2025 NFL Draft is over a month away, Bears Nation is loudly clamoring for GM Ryan Poles to use Chicago’s first round pick on the Boise State can’t-miss running back...when the Bears Nation MLB contingent isn't dissing the Sox, of course.
It seems like it was just days ago that a goodly percentage of NFL mock drafts had Jeanty still on the board when Chicago picks at ten…but that was days ago. Jeanty’s stock has been rising—understandable, as the dude is really freakin’ good—so it looks like the only way the Bears can get the shifty speedster into Halas Hall is if they trade up to leapfrog the RB-deficient Las Vegas Raiders the six spot.
But Poles has proven he likes trading down and stockpiling picks. And in this three-round mock, we have him doing just that.
The Chicago Bears Are On the Clock…
TRADE #1
Dallas Cowboys receive
- Chicago’s 2025 first round draft pick (10)
Chicago Bears receive
- Dallas’ 2025 first round pick (12)
- Dallas’ 2025 third round pick (76)
TRADE #2
Dallas Cowboys receive
- Las Vegas’ 2025 first round pick (6)
Las Vegas Raiders receive
- Dallas’s 2025 first round pick (12)
- Dallas’ 2025 fifth round pick (149)
- Dallas’ 2026 second round pick
Round 1 (12)
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
The Cowboys walk away from this flurry of trading nuttiness with the hometown speedster who they’ve coveted for months, and the Bears walk away with an RB1 who some experts have graded nearly as high as Jeanty, while the Raiders—who straight-up need bodies—walk away with some sorely-needed 2025 and 2026 draft capital.
Is this a win/win/win? Dallas fans might argue that their franchise gave away too much, but if Jeanty, as some believe, turns into LaDainian Tomlinson, nary a 'Boys loyalist will kvetch about sacrificing a couple of day two picks.
And the Bears? Well, along with Hampton, they acquire a third rounder that gives them five of the Draft’s first 76 picks, a haul that could cement Poles as Chicago’s best GM since Jim Finks.
Round 2 (39 via CAR)
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
TRADE
New York Giants receive
- Shedeur Sanders
Chicago Bears receive
- New York Giants 2025 third round pick (65)
- New York Giants 2026 third round pick
Poles flips Coach Prime’s kiddo for a third rounder that's thisclose to being a second rounder, as well as a quality day two pick next spring.
Round 2 (41)
Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
With Jaquan Brisker’s future in question, Poles welcomes a physical six-footer who’s been comped to Landon Collins, and who Mel Kiper feels is the draft’s third-best option at the safety position.
Round 3 (65 via NYG)
Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
Chicago all but finalizes its wide receiver room in impressive fashion, adding a 6’2”, 209-pounder who shows, “Shades of Chris Godwin.”
Round 3 (72)
Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
Poles grabs Mason Graham’s Wolverine linemate, who Pro Football Focus graded out at 91.2. The quick-footed Bronx native will slide right into D-coordinator Dennis Allen’s rotation.
Round 3 (76 via DAL)
Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
The Draft Network tells us that Taylor is athletic, well-rounded, and can make impactful plays all over the field. Sounds like he can either compliment or replace Cole Kmet.