Post Super Bowl mock draft: Bears fix the trenches with aggressive trade up
Now that Super Bowl LIX is officially in our rearview mirror—a Super Bowl that the Kansas City Chiefs can’t forget quickly enough—we turn our full attention to the second-coolest part of the NFL season: The Draft.
Yes, the Draft is cooler than the Conference Championships.
No clear-cut number one pick has yet emerged, and if a player is going to rise to the top of everybody’s draft board, it’ll happen during the week of February 27, when the NFL world converges at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Scouting Combine. Until then, all we can do is mock.
So mock the top 12 we shall.
1) Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Nobody’s saying that Ward is a franchise-altering quarterback…but nobody said that C.J. Stroud was a franchise-altering quarterback either, so there you go.
There are reports that the Titans are considering both inking resurgent free agent quarterback Sam Darnold and trading down from #1, but that seems silly, as Ward will be on a rookie contract and Darnold…won’t.
Logic dictates the Titans should stay put at one, use their free agent bucks to fill some of their many offensive holes, and send incumbent QB Will Levis packing.
2) Cleveland Browns
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado, QB
Approximately one out of three mocks have Cleveland grabbing Abdul Carter—which, taking into account Myles Garrett’s trade demand, makes more sense than ever—but they also need to address the quarterback position, as Deshaun Watson is, well, Deshaun Watson.
Sanders will sexy-up the Browns' offense, a unit very much lacking in pizzaz.
TRADE:
CHICAGO RECEIVES:
- Cleveland 2025 first round pick (3)
NEW YORK GIANTS RECEIVE:
- Chicago 2025 first round pick (10)
- Chicago 2025 second round pick (41)
3) Chicago Bears
Abdul Carter, Penn State, EDGE
If Bears GM Ryan Poles didn’t have a pair of picks in the second round, he likely wouldn’t entertain sacrificing an early day two choice. But he does and he will, as Carter could prove to be one of the best players from the draft class.
Plus it’ll soften the blow of missing out on another Carter, that being Philly’s Jalen.
4) New England Patriots
Travis Hunter, Colorado, CB
Hunter has been linked with the Pats since before mock draft season kicked off. If the two-way star is available at four (likely) he ain’t gettin’ to five.
5) Jacksonville Jaguars
Mason Graham, Michigan, DL
If team needs at the tippy-top of the draft board aligned, Graham wouldn’t make it past three. This will be a great get for the Jags.
6) Las Vegas Raiders
Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona, WR
The Raiders are kicking the tires on Sam Darnold, and he’ll need somebody to throw to. The speedy Wildcat will be Vegas’ WR1 from day one.
TRADE
Dallas Cowboys receive:
- New York Jets 2025 first round pick (7)
New York Jets receive:
- Dallas Cowboys 2025 first round pick (12)
- Dallas Cowboys 2025 third round pick (76)
7) Dallas Cowboys
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Dallas digs Jeanty and Jeanty digs Dallas, so Jerry Jones sacrifices some day two capital to secure his dream RB1.
8) Carolina Panthers
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Johnson has top-three talent, so the Panthers will be thrilled if he’s around at eight.
9) New Orleans Saints
Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
The Saints allowed 379.9 YPG in 2024, the third-worst in the league. They’ll grab the best defensive player available, and Walker is it.
TRADE
New York Giants receive
- Buffalo Bills 2025 first round pick (30)
- Buffalo Bills 2025 second round pick (56, via MIN)
- Buffalo Bills 2026 fifth round pick (171)
Buffalo Bills receive
- New York Giants first round pick (10, via CHI)
10) Buffalo Bills
Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
This move gives New York nine total picks—four of which are in the top 65—and the opportunity to remake the roster. The Bills, who don’t need a remake, walk away with some elite help for their 17th-ranked defense.
11) San Francisco 49ers
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Niners averaged 22.9 points per game, just 14th in the NFL. A plug-and-play monster, Campbell will make life happier for both Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey.
TRADE
Chicago Bears receive
- New York Jets 2025 first round pick (12, via DAL)
New York Jets receive
- Chicago Bears 2025 second round pick (39, via CAR)
- Chicago Bears 2026 first round pick
12) Chicago Bears
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
One of Chicago’s original targets slips to 12, and Poles pounces.
This move means that barring another trade, the Bears won’t pick again until the fifth round (149), but if they head into the season with Carter and Banks in tow, they’ll have a ton of positional flexibility for free agency—plus it’ll eliminate the potential of Poles again screwing the pooch in the third round, so all good.