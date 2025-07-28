Is Jaquan Brisker's helmet choice using his head the right way?
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker may have startled some fans by not wearing a guardian cap on his helmet at training camp following three concussions in three seasons.
Brisker is not ignoring the head injury issue or his safety, he says.
"No, I got a new helmet," he said. "The Axiom."
The Axiom is a Riddell product that includes a factory installed liner system of pads designed to accomodate individual players' heads.
He's satisfied with the helmet's safety and said he never considered wearing the Guardian cap over his helmet.
The new helmet has a different type facemask construction on the top bar to help stabilize it and improve the view.
"Really, I just seen the No. 1 helmet and then I just mentioned my facemask was kinda similar to my last one," he said. "That’s all I care about, is the facemask."
Brisker addressed the concussion issue in OTAs, when he said he's convinced he'll be fine going forward. He had the Guardian cap on briefly at OTAs. The injury on a tackle against Carolina did get him to think more about what he's doing on the field.
“Probably just not lead with my helmet, I’ll say that, not lead with my head," he said. "Other than that, that was my first injury that I had tackling somebody."
Brisker has been no less active in training camp after his head injuries. In fact, it wouldn't be a stretch to he's been all over the field making plays. Monday's first padded practice allowed him to be in his natural state, so to speak.
“It felt great," he said. "It just felt great to put on the pads and things like that, getting back to hitting and getting used to running around with the pads.”
Brisker had one breakup in practice, and last week had another when he could have made an interception. The one on Monday was still eating at him afterward.
"I should’ve picked that," he said. "I should’ve made a play on that. I didn’t think he was going to try me, but he did. I should’ve come away with that, but it just ended up being a PBU."
With a few now that slipped through his hands, Brisker remains undaunted.
"I'm good at playing the ball," he said. "As long as I’m near the ball, I feel like it should’ve been mine, but next time it’ll be an interception.”
The new defense of Dennis Allen has Brisker's role altered and gets him chances at the ball, although it's not necessarily one designed to protect him.
"Yeah, just different roles," he said. "I’m gonna be close to the line of scrimmage, sometimes I’ll be back. But I love being closer to the line of scrimmage.
"So really, just having me anywhere where you’ve got to account for me, trying to see where I’m at and things like that. Just like Ben (Johnson) said the other day, you gotta know where 9 is, and that’s true. So, yeah, I’ll say, I’ll be close, I’ll be in the back, I might be outside corner, I might be in the slot. You never know."
Johnson was referring to when he had to defend against Brisker in Detroit.
"He was a guy that you had to earmark," Johnson said. "Make sure you knew where he was when you game plan against him, because he was very active, particularly in the run game. He liked to come down and fill in the box, played like a linebacker that happened to be a defensive back. Not afraid to hit you.
"We always told the receivers that they had to make sure they accounted for him."
The run defense aspect is undersold with Brisker. With his absence from run support last year, the run defense started to decline. Then it collapsed after they lost nose tackle Andrew Billings.
"Any time I’m closer to the ball and in the run game, I know how to fit, Iknow how to play the run and things like that," Brisker said. "It’s simple and easy for me, and it makes everyone else play faster, so. And I’m very effective."
Brisker's goal is simple and it goes back to that helmet and altering his playing style somewhat.
"Really just play all 21 games," he said. "When I say 21 it’s plus playoffs andSuper Bowl. Just really that I can play all 21 games.
"I’m a playmaker. I can make plays. I’m going to hit. I’m going to tackle, cover, make plays on the ball and things like that.”