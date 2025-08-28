Former Bears player arrested for alleged financial fraud scheme

FORMER NFL PLAYER, BUSTER SKRINE, WHO EARNED $40M DURING HIS FOOTBALL CAREER ARRESTED FROM ALLEGEDLY SCAMMING WOMEN HE MET ON DATING SITES OUT OF HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS TO FUND A LAVISH LIFESTYLE — HE IS ALSO WANTED IN CANADA ON SIMILAR CHARGES.😳 pic.twitter.com/QdXABUhWr8