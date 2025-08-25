Ian Wheeler and Joel Wilson among Bears let go in latest cutdown

In Zah Frazier, the #Bears got one of the most unique DB athletes on the 2025 class.



At 6’3, Frazier ran a BLAZING 4.36 at the NFL combine, and that rare speed and movement ability shows up on film.



He stood out all @ShrineBowl week long, with great timing, recognition, and… pic.twitter.com/8pskrZtHK5