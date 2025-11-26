The looming downside of the Bears' secondary playing well through the war of attrition

Al Harris displayed impressive longevity throughout his career, playing until the ripe age of 37 and actually starting five games with the Rams in his final season. He earned a reputation as a physical bump-and-run brawler during his time in the league, which helped him stick around (since his game was never built on speed and quickness) as long as he did.

Notably, he was also considered quite the ball magnet. While he finished his career with a modest 21 interceptions, he also had an impressive 140 pass deflections.

Most cover men fall off a cliff after turning 30. Meanwhile, Harris was just getting started. He had four more seasons with multiple interceptions (and two Pro Bowl nods) after that point. A player would have to know quite a few tricks of the trade to survive at the cornerback position for as long as he did.

Harris was no exception, and that knowledge allowed him to make a seamless transition to the coaching ranks after his playing career ended.

He began his coaching career as an intern with the Dolphins in 2012 before spending the next six years in Kansas City as a secondary coach (first as an assistant, then moving up the ranks to their primary coach). He then spent a year at Florida Atlantic University before returning to the league as a defensive backs coach (and assistant head coach in 2024) with the Cowboys.

He seemed to have found a way to instill his knowledge into his players, and that's consistently shown up in the interception department. Defenses he's coached have finished in the top ten in interceptions seven times, including five years in the top five. They also had a player lead the league in interceptions on three separate occasions.

This man, Al Harris, is responsible for coaching these NFL interception leaders:



2021- Trevon Diggs

2023- Daron Bland

2021- Trevon Diggs
2023- Daron Bland
2024- Kevin Byard

Digging even deeper, only 11 players have grabbed eight or more interceptions over the past decade. Defenses coached by Harris have accounted for three of those seasons.

And now, through 12 weeks, the Bears have not one but two members of the secondary tied for the league lead with five interceptions. They also lead the league in picks, with three more than the second-place team. It's difficult to pin the ball production on Harris alone. Still, at some point, it can't be a coincidence, right? 12 years under his belt with three separate teams. Wherever he goes, interceptions seem to follow.

With the Bears' secondary in shambles throughout the entire season, it would've been understandable if they struggled to make much of a dent in the interception department. CB1 (Jaylon Johnson), CB2 (Kyler Gordon), and CB4 (Terell Smith) have played a combined 101 snaps through the first eleven games. Their only draft pick in the secondary, fifth-round selection Zah Frazier, was placed on the Non-Football Injury list before the year began.

As a result of the attrition, Chicago has had to count on Nahshon Wright, who was largely considered a third-round disappointment after spending last season on the Vikings' practice squad, to play a pivotal role. He has started ten of eleven games this year. Miraculously, through 12 weeks, Wright is one of Chicago's two players leading the league in interceptions. He's been one of the best stories across the entire NFL.

Would Wright still be breaking out regardless of Harris's presence in the defensive backs room? Again, it's tough to say. Maybe all he needed was an opportunity. With that said, disregarding the fact that he is there feels naive considering his history of helping young corners reach their ball-hawking potential.

Al Harris on the emergence of Nahshon Wright this season: "Outside of football, we've been extremely close. So to see him have the success he's had, it warms my heart. It really does. I know what he has been through. I know how hard he has worked. ... For him to be humble and…"

Cowboys fans were extremely disappointed to lose Harris last offseason. It was unanimous. They knew how much he meant to the secondary. I imagine it's going to feel very similar when the Bears inevitably lose him.

There's no doubt in my mind that another team will take a chance on him to be their defensive coordinator.

I hope Chicago gets another year or two (or, preferably, many more) with Harris, but I wouldn't be surprised if he gets that opportunity next offseason, considering how well the secondary has played despite missing their two best players. He's the real deal.