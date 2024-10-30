Injury Riddled Bears Line Will Face First-Round Cardinals Pick
As if the Bears need another problem to worry about after last weeks Hail Mary pass and a series of offensive line injuries, they'll could have another.
They'll be the first team to go up against rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson.
Robinson, a first-round Arizona pick this year, is about to make his debut. Pass rush pressure is something the Cardinals generally lacked to this point.
The 21-day window to activate Robinson was set to expire Wednesday so it was time to bring him on board.
The 27th pick of the draft, Robinson suffered a calf injury in training camp and started the year on injured reserve.
The 6-foot-5, 286-pounder can play edge or tackle in the Cardinals' scheme. He had 13 sacks and 21 tackles for loss with a forced fumble at Missouri. Robinson had looked impressive in offseason work and NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund had predicted in preseason that Robinson would win defensive rookie of the year.
The Cardinals defense is tied for 27th in sacks per game at 1.9 and the Bears offensive line is 28th in protecting the passer with 22 total sacks of Caleb Williams allowed.
In addition to troubles keeping pass rushers off Williams, the Bears offensive line now could be without starters Teven Jenkins and Braxton Jones, after both suffered knee injuries.
The Bears did not schedule a practice for Wednesday, which could help with their injury issues. They are only holding a walk-through but an injury report will be issued and the status of Jones and Jenkins will be addressed. They have also opened the window for Ryan Bates to be reinstated from injured reserve.
