Cardinals Activate First-Round Pick
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to gain a massive boost as the halfway point of the season nears.
According to team writer Darren Urban. the Cardinals have activated first-round pick Darius Robinson to the 53-man roster.
The move wasn't announced by the team, though it did show on the NFL's transaction log per Urban's twitter account:
"According to the NFL transactions list, the activated DL Darius Robinson to the 53-man roster on Monday from IR.
"There was an open roster spot. No official announcement yet. His IR practice window was up by Wednesday so a move was inevitable."
Like Urban referred to, the Cardinals' deadline to place him on the active roster (his 21-day practice window expired on Oct. 30) was quickly arriving, and a decision was set to be made this week.
Robinson - a defensive lineman out of Missouri - was the No. 27 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft but has yet to play in a regular season game after suffering a calf injury during preseason/training camp.
Robinson began the season on injured reserve and was required to miss at least the first four weeks of the year.
There wasn't a timetable clear for his return, though the unfortunate passing of his mother recently was certainly another obstacle for the 23-year-old to overcome.
The Cardinals have kept Robinson's status/future plans mostly under wraps through media availabilities in recent weeks.
“We'll see, yeah. Take it day by day with him," said Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon after the team's win in Miami this Sunday.
Arizona is currently 4-4 and Robinson's presence would be a massive boost to a depleted front seven, whenever his debut may arrive.
The Mizzou product made quite the impression in the glimpses we saw on-field, and another step in the right direction was taken with his official activation.
