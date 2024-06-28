Jaylon Johnson Gets Familiar Company Among Elite Cornerbacks
The rise of the Bears secondary better explains how their defense went from 29th overall to 12th in the league in one season.
More accurately, their rise after Montez Sweat's pass rush was added explains it.
Either way, their cornerbacks played primary roles in this improvement. If it had been the safeties, Eddie Jackson might still be with the team.
Jaylon Johnson got rewarded with a $76 million contract extension and over the course of the last few months second-year cornerback Tyrique Stevenson has been gradually winning over critics based on improved second-half statistics but also analytics.
A cornerback study released by Pro Football Focus based on analytics shows why Stevenson enjoyed decent success for a rookie cornerback. In Stevenson's case, the success really manifested itself in the final seven games.
In Jim Wyman's article for PFF, "NFL's Top Cornerbacks By Separation," Stevenson ranked fourth in the NFL in tight coverage percentage at 31.8%. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay led in this at 35%, followed by Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon at 32.6% and Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. at 32.2%
Stevenson's final seven games made a huge difference in any of his success. Sportradar had him at 20 completions allowed in 49 targets for 40.8%. In the first nine games he had allowed he final seven games after he allowed 47 completions in 47 targets for a 70.1% completion rate.
It was also during those final seven games when Stevenson had four interceptions to tie for the team lead. In particular, the first game with Detroit (1 interception, 1 of 2 completions), the 37-17 rout of Atlanta (2 of 9, 2 interceptions) and the loss at Cleveland (4 of 9, 1 interception) were games he had that stood out.
It's a prime reason The 33rd Team has labeled Stevenson one of four players on defense likely to break out this season. He already began the process in the second half of 2023.
Another cornerback number from the same PFF article speaks for the season Jaylon Johnson had en route to his big contract. Johnson gave up a step of separation or more on only 22.7% of his pass coverage assignments. This was seventh in the league. Baltimore's Arthur Maulet led at only 14.3% and was the only player below 20%.
More impressive is what happened when Johnson did allow a step in coverage -- it didn't make any difference.
"A big part of Jaylon Johnson's breakout year was his ability to limit receivers getting a step of separation on him," Wyman wrote. "Johnson allowed a 40% completion rate when allowing a step in coverage, which tied with (Derek) Stingley for best on this list."
With two cornerbacks playing at this level, it's going to make it easier for the defense to get off to the fast start they couldn't achieve last year.
It might be even better if they have the benefit of a pass rush for an entire season, since Sweat will be there from the start. However, PFF also has a discouraging rating for the Bears in this area.
Their defensive line is ranked only 27th despite Sweat.
"Sweat tallied 64 quarterback pressures last season, but the Bears' defensive line will be determined by the growth in Year 2 of defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens," wrote PFF's Sam Monson. "Dexter flashed playmaking ability as a rookie, but the Bears need more from him in 2024."
