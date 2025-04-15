Kyler Gordon focuses freely on defensive scheme after big payday
Fully paid and ready to continue proving himself, Bears slot cornerback Kyler Gordon has been doing his homework on Dennis Allen's new defensive scheme.
"I've been doing my research a little bit, finding players that would be similar to me in that style," Gordon said Tuesday after becoming the game's highest-paid slot cornerback on the weekend. "In this defense I get to be versatile like I am. Kind of mix around with whatever.
"I feel like really seeing me do whatever there's not really a limit to my possibilities. I'm just excited to see what (Allen) cooks up and what his plan is. We definitely have to get more in person, continue to have these meetings and feel out everything that's going to happen. I don't know exactly what's going to happen but have a good idea and I'm excited.”
Gordon received a deal valued at $40 million for three years with $31.25 million in guaranteed money and now he'll be trying to accomplish some of the things like Saints defensive back Tyrann Mathieu did in the scheme. Mathieu is more of a safety but moves around and it's not hard to envision Gordon doing the same.
"I watch a lot of players like that," Gordon said. "Their versatile players are able to do everything. Being a player like that, I feel like as an offense, it's hard to track you down as far as what you're doing in that role, in that play or down. I'm very intrigued with this plan he’s going to come up with and what he's got for offenses.
"Especially watching players like Tyrann Mathieu and who the Saints had in the past. All I can say is I'm excited. I can't wait, honestly."
There was a time when the Bears didn't value slot cornerbacks the same. They let Bryce Callahan leave after a very effective 2018 season in free agency. While the move to Denver didn't benefit Callahan, the Bears definitely didn't prosper when they put Buster Skrine in the slot position. The Callahan departure proved a lose-lose situation for everyone.
Gordon proved himself at the end of the 2023 season and then last year, as well. And now he has the big contract.
“I wouldn't necessarily say it was a goal of mine," he said. "At the end of the day, I wanted to be the best at my position period.
"I guess I didn't really have a number-wise (amount) or a price on myself. I just know I wanted to work hard to be the hardest nickel in my position and the best at it. That's only my accomplishment. I feel like I still have more out there that I want to show. Definitely have a ton more."
GM Ryan Poles had some initial problems keeping players he wanted, like Roquan Smith. But since then the Bears have made bold attempts to secure players who produce.
“I think Chicago and the organization showed how much they did value me, and what they wanted to do with me here and wanted to keep me here," Gordon said.
"I feel like you guys heard the majority of the time that it's a priority and they showed me that since the beginning," he added. "We talked about it. I think it's just a good feeling to have that coming from the staff and organization."
The future secure for three more years after this one, Gordon is feeling less pressure now and can hone in on the defensive change with new coaches.
"It's stress off the plate and just allows me to focus more on the task at hand that we’ve got for the season, allowing me to really meet the coaches, get (in) the playbook and just focus on doing that.
"That's all I'm really care about right now.”
