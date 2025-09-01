2025 Fantasy Football advice: Bears players to start or bench in Week 1
Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season is here, and with it comes the start of another quest for a fantasy football championship.
If you're a diehard Chicago Bears fan, then you undoubtedly have a few Bears skill players on your roster. Even if you're not a member of Bears Nation, the allure of Ben Johnson's offense likely led you down the path of selecting one or more of his skill players.
The Bears open their season with a tough Monday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and defensive coordinator Brian Flores, whose aggressive and confusing style of play tends to rattle most quarterbacks.
The Vikings are a road favorite mainly because their defense is projected to be a top-five unit once again. And with the Bears having questions at left tackle (Braxton Jones is expected to make the start), there's no telling how Minnesota's pass rush will impact Caleb Williams and the passing game.
With that in mind, here's which Bears players you should start, and who you should sit.
QB Caleb Wiliams: SIT
This feels like an easy call. If you have Williams on your fantasy roster, you likely also have a QB2 who's at least close to Williams in the preseason fantasy rankings. Roll with the other guy this week.
Williams could have a monster game. There's no book on him under Ben Johnson right now, which should give the Bears an advantage. Johnson also has experience calling games against Flores' defense, which uniquely qualifies him to gameplan for the Vikings.
However, you should take a conservative approach to Williams in Week 1. If he breaks out? Cool. You probably have a 2025 stud on your hands.
RB D'Andre Swift: START
Swift will have little competition for touches in the Bears' backfield in Week 1. He'll be a good volume play, even if his efficiency numbers struggle. I expect Chicago to use Swift quite a bit in the passing game to help offset the Vikings' pass rush, so if you're in a PPR or half-PPR league, Swift is even more appealing.
Don't expect monster numbers from Swift, but he could quietly end the week as a top-10 scorer at running back.
WR DJ Moore: START
Moore will benefit from manufactured touches in Week 1, and he's worth starting because of the potential that he'll be used like Deebo Samuel was with the 49ers. Moore has lined up at running back during training camp and is expected to become Johnson's offensive weapon in 2025.
As one of the Bears' top playmakers, you can bet Johnson will do everything he can to get Moore the ball. And when he gets the ball, good things usually happen. He's a boom-or-bust play in Week 1, but I'd bet on the boom.
WR Rome Odunze: SIT
Odunze is the kind of player who will need the rest of the offense to do its job for him to thrive. Meaning, the offensive line needs to give Caleb Williams time so he can target Odunze on mid-level and downfield targets.
Unfortunately, we don't know enough about the Bears' offensive line yet. Odunze has a chance to emerge as an every-week starter for your fantasy team, but use Week 1 to scout how he's deployed in Johnson's offense. Targets will be the key to Odunze's success in 2025.
TE Colston Loveland: SIT
As tempted as you might be to start Loveland in his NFL debut, I'd give it another week. The Bears will defer to Cole Kmet's experience against Flores and the Vikings defensive front, which will likely cap Loveland's snaps. Granted, as long as Loveland is on the field for passing downs, he has a chance to produce like a top-10 tight end this week.
Much like Odunze, I'd use this week to scout Loveland's usage. If you have a more predictable veteran tight end on your roster, let the old guy play in Week 1.