2025 NFL Draft: 4 sleeper prospects the Chicago Bears should target after Round 1
The Chicago Bears have already had themselves an excellent free agency, but now it's time for GM Ryan Poles and his scouting department to shift gears to the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
Armed with seven selections, Poles has what he needs to add some serious talent to his roster. There's a general consensus on which prospect the Bears are likely to draft when they're on the clock at tenth overall, but there's not nearly as much certainty when it comes to later picks.
There are plenty of names that draft analysts are linking to Chicago, but there are some under-the-radar prospects who should be high on Poles' board.
Bears fans should familiarize themselves with these four prospects. There's a good chance they end up wearing a Chicago Bears uniform this fall.
1. Jackson Slater - Guard, Sacramento State
Despite coming from a small school, Slater has all the tools to be a solid starter on an NFL offensive line. He enters the 2025 draft with plenty of experience, three first-team All-Big Sky awards, and incredible performances at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.
With Joe Thuney at 32-years-old and Jonah Jackson's injury history, Slater might be the perfect prospect to draft and develop for the future.
2. Charles Grant - Offensive Tackle, William & Mary
Another small-school offensive lineman, Grant has been William & Mary's starting left tackle for three years. He's got the arm length (34.75") and hand size (10.25") that NFL scouts like to see for tackles, and is a phenomenal athlete. He could stand to pack on a few pounds to better handle the brute strength of NFL pass rushers, but everything else about his profile screams 'Chicago Bear'.
3. Smael Mondon Jr. - Linebacker, Georgia
Linebacker is something of an underrated need for the Chicago Bears. With the departure of Jack Sanborn, the Bears' defense needs a young linebacker who can be developed into a starter, especially if they choose to let Tremaine Edmunds walk next offseason.
Enter Mondon. A long-time starter for the Georgia Bulldogs, he has great size for a linebacker and terrific athleticism. He dealt with a foot injury in 2024, but as long as his medicals clear, he could be a future starter for Chicago.
4. Lathan Ransom - Safety, Ohio State
Like linebacker, safety is another position group that could be a big need for the Bears in the near future. They can't afford to wait until it's a crisis for them, so adding a talented prospect now who could learn behind some solid veterans is imperative.
Ransom is a big-bodied safety who plays like a linebacker against the run and a cornerback against the pass. His techniques need some coaching up, but he's proven to be a leader while at Ohio State and is willing to be coached.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —