2025 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears earn underwhelming grade for Luther Burden selection in Round 2

Despite the firepower WR Luther Burden III will bring to the Chicago Bears defense, the immediate post-selection grades aren't looking great.

Bryan Perez

The Chicago Bears continued adding to their suddenly explosive offense with the selection of Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III with the 39th overall pick in the second round.

Burden, who, at one point in the draft process, was considered a high first-round value, slid in 2024 because of a dip in production and whispers of character concerns. But his ability to dazzle with the ball in his hands made him too tempting for GM Ryan Poles and coach Ben Johnson to pass up.

And while Burden's addition to a wide receiver room that already included DJ Moore and Rome Odunze is a sudden embarrassment of riches, not all post-pick grades have been kind to the Bears.

The Athletic is publishing real-time grades for every second-round selection, and the Chicago Bears earned a disappointing B- for Burden.

"This was a value pick for Chicago. Burden will help the passing game flourish but doesn’t match the Bears’ needs, so this pick shows Chicago clearly is trying to load up on offense under new coach Ben Johnson," The Athletic wrote. "Burden was considered a top-five prospect entering the 2024 season, then his numbers fell dramatically — partly because of injuries on Missouri’s offense. He still translates into a potential No. 1 receiver and will help on day one."

Disappointing grades like this, which are, in part, because the Bears took value over need, are debatable. At this point in Chicago's relaunch under Johnson, adding value appears to be the better strategy.

The 2025 NFL Draft is deep with offensive tackles and edge rushers, so there's no doubt the Bears will find suitable prospects at both positions with their next two picks.

The drop from Burden to the next wide receiver is steep, and one could argue that the Bears added a receiver with more upside than both of the pass-catchers who went in the first round.

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

