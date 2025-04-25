2025 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles reveals why Colston Loveland was the pick
Chicago Bears general manager met with the media shortly after selecting Michigan tight end Colston Loveland in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and explained why he was valued as a top-10 prospect on the team's draft board.
"It's not just one part of his game," Poles said. "It's the totality of what he can do for us. When you turn on the tape, there's plays being made constantly. It's a guy that you could feel confident going to in critical situations.
"What stands out? Obviously, the dynamic skillset to separate but also when you really study him in the run game, the blocking is way better than I think people realize."
Loveland is expected to step in right away and contribute as one of Caleb Williams' top passing targets behind DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. It's an impressive cast of pass-catchers that should help the second-year quarterback enjoy a big jump in production.
"This kid is physical, he's tough, he plays the game the right way," Poles said. "When you watch the tape, there's an energy level that comes with him. You can see it throughout the game and it's infectious to other guys."
The Chicago Bears are in the process of rebuilding a winning culture with Johnson at the top of the coaching staff, making Loveland a perfect addition to a locker room that needs more tough guys.
Loveland is that.
"I asked him about his hand strength," Poles said, "because not only can you see it when he catches the ball but when he blocks, and he was like, 'Have you ever put up wire fence in Idaho before?' I said, 'No.' But that explains it. He's been doing some labor that kind of makes him who he is. When you watch the tape, you can see that."