2025 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears may not be done adding weapons for Caleb Williams
The Chicago Bears hosted Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris on a Top 30 visit on Thursday, a hot name whose draft stock continues to climb.
While you never want to read too much into who teams bring in for Top 30 visits (teams may bring in players as a way to deflect away from the prospect they really want, for example), but this is an intriguing use of a limited number of official visits that the Bears have: Harris' projections into the NFL match almost perfectly with what head coach Ben Johnson wants from his WR3 and what the Bears still lack in the receiver room, despite recent additions.
Harris is a speedy deep threat and a Y.A.C. monster
Harris is a field-stretcher, the kind of guy defenses have to respect or risk giving up a 60-yard touchdown pass. He's also fantastic in the short game. If Ben Johnson can find ways to quickly get him the ball in space, he can turn a negligible gain into a first down and more.
He also has great size. He weighed in at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds at the NFL Combine. While he may never develop into a true three-level threat in the receiving game, he could prove a valuable weapon for Caleb Williams and the offense in a limited role.
And at the cost of just a Day 2 pick, you could do a lot worse than that.
