2025 NFL Draft Grades: Chicago Bears earn solid marks for selection of Colston Loveland in Round 1
It didn't take long for NFL media to start publishing grades for the first round picks of the 2025 NFL Draft, including the Chicago Bears' selection of former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland at No. 10 overall.
Sports Illustrated is issuing live grades after every first-round selection, and the Bears earned a solid 'B' for their newest pass-catching weapon.
"Surprisingly, Loveland was the first tight end drafted Thursday night," Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano wrote. "But there’s no denying he made his presence felt as a pass catcher during his three seasons with Michigan, including being the leading receiver for the national championship team in 2023.
"The versatile playmaker recorded a combined 101 catches for 1,332 yards and nine touchdowns in his final two collegiate seasons. He needs to improve as an inline tight end, but he’s a sure bet for being a productive pass catcher at the next level for Bears quarterback Caleb Williams."
Colston Loveland wins 2025 NFL Draft race for TE1
I had a hard time believing the Bears would prioritize a tight end in the first round, but as the first nine picks came off the board, it became an inevitable reality that the best player available for Chicago would be either Tyler Warren or Loveland.
Both tight ends had solid-to-high first-round grades, with Warren being the pace car throughout draft season. But Loveland's upside as a playmaker pushed him ahead when it mattered most.
I, too, gave the Bears a solid 'B' grade for the Colston Loveland selection, and think it's a selection that, while a bit surprising, will pay immediate dividends for Chicago's offense in 2025.
More Chicago Bears News: