2025 NFL Draft: Odds of a top prospect falling to the Chicago Bears just went way up
The 2025 NFL draft is less than two weeks away, and the Chicago Bears are in a precarious situation. With the 10th overall pick, they're close to the top of the draft, but not close enough to be assured one of the top prospects. In a worst-case scenario, they could be left selecting someone they don't have a first-round grade on.
For the Bears to have a shot at a blue-chip prospect, they're going to need at least two, and as many as three, quarterbacks to be drafted within the first nine selections. To that end, another team's misfortune may help the Bears get the player they want.
Derek Carr, currently QB1 of the New Orleans Saints, is dealing with a shoulder injury that may keep him out of the 2025 season, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. This is devastating news for Carr and the Saints, and it puts them in a pickle.
Without Carr, the Saints do not have an NFL-ready quarterback
The rest of the Saints' QB room consists of Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Ben DiNucci. None of these are viable options unless the goal is to tank for the first overall pick in 2026, and new head coach Kellen Moore is likely not interested in losing a lot of games.
If worse comes to worst with Carr's injury, the Saints will likely be in the market for a QB1, and at this point in the offseason, the draft will be their best chance of finding one. The Saints select 9th overall, one spot ahead of Chicago. They could select Shedeur Sanders if he falls far enough, or they may have to settle for the QB3 of the draft, widely believed to be Jaxson Dart.
Three quarterbacks being selected ahead of Chicago would all but guarantee that a blue-chip prospect falls to the Bears at 10th overall. It would only be a question of who.
