2025 NFL Mock Draft: How a nightmare scenario could unfold for Bears at No. 10 overall
Last week, we looked at a potential dream scenario for the Chicago Bears in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. We don't know for sure who is at the top of GM Ryan Poles' draft board, though it's probably safe to assume that running Ashton Jeanty, defensive tackle Mason Graham, and offensive lineman Will Campbell are up there.
But what if all three of those prospects, and others, are off the board by the time Chicago is on the clock? This would be close to a nightmare scenario for most Bears fans. Is it even a possible scenario?
In this mock draft, it is. Here's how we get there.
1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB
This pick is starting to look like something you can write in Sharpie in your mock drafts. It just makes too much sense.
2. Cleveland Browns - Abdul Carter, DE
AFC North quarterbacks are going to be in for a bad year if the Browns pair Carter with newly-extended Myles Garrett.
3. New York Giants - Armand Membou, OT
In the first surprise of the draft, this mock has the Giants punting on their quarterback decision in favor of the draft's best offensive tackle, which could be a wise decision considering the state of the Giants' O-line.
4. New England Patriots - Travis Hunter, WR/CB
The Patriots need help everywhere, so why not take a true two-way player?
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT
One of the best defensive tackle prospects in recent memory, Graham would give a huge boost to Jacksonville's defensive front-four.
6. Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB
In this mock, new head coach Pete Carroll tells his GM he needs a running back, so they go and get him the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley.
7. New York Jets - Will Campbell, OT
After signing Justin Fields to a contract that presumably makes him their QB1, the Jets invest in the offensive line to give him the time he needs to work his magic.
8. Carolina Panthers - Tyler Warren, TE
Bryce Young might be proving not to be a bust, after all. If the Panthers want him to take that next step, however, they've got to get him more pass catchers. They could go receiver here, but as everyone knows, a good tight end is a young quarterback's best friend.
9. New Orleans Saints - Tetairoa McMillan, WR
Just missing out on their likely two top prospects (Warren and Jeanty), the Saints select the best offensive playmaker remaining.
GM Ryan Poles should have some potential trades ready to go on draft night if he feels the need to move back a few spots
This is a tough board to look at if you're a Bears fan. Of the top remaining prospects, the only one that seems close to a sure thing is cornerback Will Johnson, but the Bears are pretty well set at cornerback already.
If this is the way the board falls on draft night, Bears fans better hope Poles can find a trade partner to move back and grab a lesser prospect at a better value than tenth overall.
