2025 NFL Mock Draft: How a dream scenario could unfold for Chicago Bears in top 10
The Chicago Bears currently hold the 10th overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. They have an early enough selection to grab a good player but not high enough to ensure their must-have prospect is still available when they're on the clock.
It's hard to tell who the top prospect on GM Ryan Poles' board is with one month remaining before the NFL Draft. You might get different answers depending on who you ask, but most draft analysts would probably say running back Ashton Jeanty, offensive tackle Will Campbell, and defensive tackle Mason Graham.
If all three are off the board, it certainly would feel like a worst-case scenario for the Bears. But what if all of them were available and GM Ryan Poles could pick whichever prospect was higher on his board? Is that even a possible scenario?
In this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the answer is yes. And here's how.
1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB
The Titans need a quarterback, and Ward is the QB1 of this class. Not much justification needed.
2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, WR/CB
The Browns need help everywhere, so why not get a two-way player?
3. New York Giants - Shadeur Sanders, QB
Head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen are on thin ice. Drafting a popular QB would likely buy them some time.
4. New England Patriots - Abdul Carter, DE
Like the Browns, the Patriots need help everywhere so they draft the best player available.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Shemar Stewart, DE
This would be the first shocking pick of the draft, but we've the Jaguars draft an obscenely athletic defensive end too high before, so why couldn't it happen again?
6. Las Vegas Raiders - Jaxson Dart, QB
Everyone crossed quarterback off of Las Vegas' list of needs once they traded for Geno Smith, but that seems premature. Geno has two, maybe three good years left. They'd be well served to draft a highly regarded quarterback here and give him the time he needs to develop and learn from a dependable veteran.
7. New York Jets - Armand Membou, OT
The Jets signed quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year deal that's really a one-year 'prove it' deal. We already know Fields is going to need better protection than most quarterbacks, so the Jets get him the best pure left tackle in this draft class.
8. Carolina Panthers - Tetairoa McMillan, WR
If Bryce Young's career renaissance is going to continue, he needs better pass catchers and McMillan is the best receiver in this class not named Travis Hunter.
9. New Orleans Saints - Tyler Warren, TE
New head coach Kellen Moore hasn't gotten many exciting additions to his team in free agency due to New Orlean's dire salary cap situation, so they use the draft to get him a do-it-all tight end. Moore could probably scheme up plenty of big play opportunities with the tight end from Penn State.
There you have it. The Chicago Bears are now on the clock, and the three incredibly impactful prospects are all there for the taking. At this point, Poles would just need to decide which position group needs the biggest boost.
