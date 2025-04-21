2025 NFL Draft: Top defensive prospect may fall to Chicago Bears
Over the last few weeks, a general consensus has begun to form at the top of the upcoming 2025 NFL draft class. Check any mock draft and you're almost certainly going to find quarterback Cam Ward, defensive end Abdul Carter, and cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter in the top three.
After that, it gets murky although there is still one more pick that seems set in stone: the Jacksonville Jaguars have been widely expected to select defensive tackle Mason Graham at fifth overall. This makes sense. The Jaguars have a huge need along their defensive line and Graham has the upside of a perennial Pro Bowler.
But even this conventional wisdom now may be up in the air, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This is great news for the Chicago Bears. Like the Jaguars, they too need reinforcements along the interior of their defensive line. Sure, they added Grady Jarrett in free agency and that was a good signing, but Jarrett is 32-years-old. Drafting his replacement, while also giving the rookie at least one year of mentorship from the two-time Pro Bowler.
If Graham is still on the board after the first five picks, GM Ryan Poles needs to strongly consider trading up to get him. Graham would immediately transform the defensive line and give defensive coordinator Dennis Allen a terrifying trio of defensive tackles to rotate in and out. As Poles himself said in March, we all learned from the Super Bowl how important it is to have 'waves of pass rushers'.
However, the Bears did consider trading up for Rome Odunze in the 2024 NFL draft, and he eventually fell into their laps at 9th overall. Poles may try to pull trick off a second time, and it might just work.
