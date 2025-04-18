2025 NFL Draft: Full first-round mock draft lands Chicago Bears an elite playmaker
The NFL draft is officially one week away, and it still feels like we're about to enter one of the most unpredictable first rounds in recent history. Beyond the first pick, which is almost certainly going to be the Tennessee Titans drafting quarterback Cam Ward, almost any prospect could go anywhere.
With that in mind, let's take a stab at a full first-round mock draft. Note: this is not a predictive mock draft, but reflects what I would do for each team if I was their GM.
1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, Quarterback
Like I said, this one's pretty much written in Sharpie. Especially when Cam Ward has been ranking certain Titans players over some of the best players in the league.
2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, Reciever/Cornerback
The Browns have so many needs across the board that I would take the reigning Heisman winner who can fill two roster holes at once.
3. New York Giants - Abdul Carter, Defensive End
The Giants still need a long-term quarterback, but as ESPN's Matt Miller said, reaching and missing on a quarterback is worse than not drafting one at all. Plugging in Russell Wilson at QB and adding a defensive weapon like Carter should buy GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll at least one more year.
4. New England Patriots - Armand Membou, Offensive Tackle
The Patriots have to keep Drake Maye upright. They didn't address the O-line enough in free agency, so here I would take arguably the best offensive tackle in the draft.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, Defensive Tackle
The Jaguars have a huge need on their defensive line, and Graham has the makeup of a perennial Pro Bowler. Roster needs and availability align perfectly for Jacksonville on this one.
6. Las Vegas Raiders - Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle
Everyone seems to be picking Ashton Jeanty for the Raiders here, but what good is a great running back if the offensive line is a series of turnstiles? The Raiders can't afford to draft a running back this high when the roster has so many other, far more pressing needs.
7. New York Jets - Tyler Warren, Tight End
The Jets gave quarterback Justin Fields what is essentially a one-year 'prove it' deal, so it's only fair they get him and head coach Aaron Glenn as many weapons as possible.
8. Carolina Panthers - Jalon Walker, Outside Linebacker
I almost went with a receiver here, but the Panthers defense was so bad last year that it simply must be addressed with their first pick.
9. New Orleans Saints - Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback
There's a lot of speculation in the air right now surrounding Derek Carr and his shoulder injury. I don't want to get into any of that. Regardless, Carr is not your future, but Sanders very well could be.
10. Chicago Bears - Ashton Jeanty, Running Back
Ashton Jeanty falling to No. 10 is the absolute best possible outcome for the Bears. After revamping their offensive line in free agency, they now get to add college football's most electric running back to take a load of pressure off of Caleb Williams.
11. San Francisco 49ers - Kelvin Banks Jr., Offensive Tackle
Trent Williams is in his twilight years. By drafting Banks, the Niners can prepare their successor to the future Hall of Fame left tackle, but also get someone who could be an immediate contributor elsewhere on the O-line.
12. Dallas Cowboys - Tetairoa McMillan, Receiver
Finally, the Cowboys get a reliable WR2 for quarterback Dak Prescott and can take some pressure off of CeeDee Lamb. Will this finally get them back to the conference championship? Only time will tell.
13. Miami Dolphins - Will Johnson, Cornerback
With the Dolphins seeking a trade partner for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, this pick just makes too much sense. Getting arguably the best cornerback in the draft at 13th overall is a steal.
14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Booker, Guard
The Colts have a pressing need at right guard after the departure of Will Fries in free agency, and Tyler Booker was the most dominant right guard in the country. The fit is perfect and fills a huge roster hole.
15. Atlanta Falcons - Mike Green, Defensive End
The Falcons should have added a dominant pass rusher in last year's draft, but they didn't. So this time, that's exactly what I would have them do when they're on the clock.
16. Arizona Cardinals - Matthew Golden, Receiver
The Cardinals clearly need more weapons on offense than just Marvin Harrison Jr. In this draft, I bring them the shifty speedster from Texas to help open up the field for Kyler Murray and Harrison.
17. Cincinnati Bengals - Walter Nolen, Defensive Tackle
The Bengals desperately need defensive reinforcements, and that's what they get with this pick. Nolen is a monstrous presence in the middle of the D-line and can get after the quarterback with the best of them. Plugging him into their lineup should give Trey Hendrickson even more sack opportunities than he already gets.
18. Seattle Seahawks - James Pearce Jr., Defensive End
One of the most polarizing prospects in this draft is James Pearce Jr. Some have him as a mid-second-rounder, others as a Top 20 prospect. I'm with the latter. If his development goes well, Seattle could walk away with the steal of the draft.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jihaad Campbell, Linebacker
Once again, we have a team where roster needs perfectly align with what is available at a good value. Picking the top middle linebacker in the draft 19th overall when that's arguably your biggest need deserves a solid 'A' grade.
20. Denver Broncos - Omarion Hampton, Running Back
He's no Ashton Jeanty, but Hampton is an exciting running back in his own right. I would love to see what he could do in a Sean Payton offense, and I'm sure Bo Nix would appreciate the reinforcements.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Josh Simmons, Offensive Tackle
No matter who is quarterbacking for the Steelers in 2025, they're going to need to shore up their offensive line. Simmons is coming off a major injury but showed great potential early in 2024.
22. LA Chargers - Colston Loveland, Tight End
This is just too perfect for the Chargers. They need a tight end, and Loveland is an excellent prospect who already worked with head coach Jim Harbaugh while he was at Michigan.
23. Green Bay Packers - Jahdae Barron, Cornerback
While the Packers haven't yet traded or released cornerback Jaire Alexander, that relationship feels like it's running on fumes. Here, the Packers get a draft steal and an immediate replacement for Alexander.
24. Minnesota Vikings - Malaki Starks, Safety
The Vikings lost some serious juice in their secondary in free agency, now they add some back. Starks is arguably the best safety in the draft, so getting him at 24 is unbelievable value.
25. Houston Texans - Grey Zabel, Offensive Tackle
Quarterback CJ Stroud had a sophomore slump in 2024, but a porous O-line only made it worse. The Texans must address the O-line in the draft, and they can do so by adding the versatile Zabel, who first turned heads with a dominant showing at the Senior Bowl.
26. LA Rams - Trey Amos, Cornerback
The Rams have been searching for a top-flight cornerback since losing Jalen Ramsey in 2023. Amos could very well be the answer at that position, with a high floor and a sky-high ceiling.
27. Baltimore Ravens - Donovan Ezeiruaku, Defensive End
The Ravens could go a number of different ways here, but the way the board fell, I would go with a talented pass rusher. Ezeiruaku burst onto the scene in 2024 with an incredible 16.5 sack season.
28. Detroit Lions - Nic Scourton, Defensive End
This is a no-brainer. The Lions played admirably through the many defensive injuries last season, but it became clear that they lacked an adequate pass rush without Aiden Hutchinson. Scourton is not at his level (yet), but he should at least be able to pressure the pocket and help Hutchinson get to the QB.
29. Washington Commanders - Mykel Williams, Defensive End
I almost went with a defensive back here, but Williams provides too much potential value at 29th overall and the Commanders need more talent on the D-line.
30. Buffalo Bills - Benjamin Morrison, Cornerback
Morrison might have been CB1 if this draft if it wasn't for his hip injury that sat him out for most of 2024. But he's not expected to have any lingering injuries related to that, and the Bills badly need help at cornerback.
31. Kansas City Chiefs - Donovan Jackson, Guard
The Chiefs traded their All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears, so selecting the most dominant left guard in college football makes this pick an easy 'A'.
32. Philadelphia Eagles - Shemar Stewart, Defensive End
What do you do when you're the defending champs with the most complete roster in the NFL? You bet on upside. Shemar Stewart totaled just 4.5 sacks in three years of college football but is an athletic freak who scored a perfect 10.0 RAS at the NFL Combine. If he hits his ceiling, this would be the steal of a lifetime, but his floor is scary low.
Luckily for the Eagles, their roster is so loaded that they can afford the risk of a first-round bust.
