2025 NFL free agency: 4 reasons why the Chicago Bears should sign WR Cooper Kupp
The market for free-agent wide receivers just got a lot more interesting. The Los Angeles Rams have officially released Cooper Kupp, and the 2021 Triple Crown receiver can now sign with whoever he chooses. Despite being on the wrong side of 30 and now battling injuries yearly, Kupp will have no shortage of offers. He can still play good football and would be a huge asset for any team in the league.
Make no mistake, Kupp's release is solely about salary cap space. His contract called for $20 million in 2025. That, combined with his age and injuries, is the only reason a trade could not get done.
But now Cooper Kupp and his agent can find the ideal situation for him. Why not the Chicago Bears?
Here are four reasons the Bears should be on the phone with Kupp's agent right now.
1. Kupp is still a baller
You need good football players to win football games, and Kupp is still very good at what he does. Adding him to Chicago's offense would give new head coach Ben Johnson another reliable weapon to scheme into his offense and Caleb Williams another veteran pass catcher to lean on.
2. The contract won't be expensive
After making some big moves over the last 10 days, the Bears are running out of cap space fast. Many fans might think they don't have room for Kupp, but that's where they're mistaken. Given his age and injury history, Kupp won't be in a position to demand WR1 or even WR2 money. If he likes a given situation enough, he may accept something as low as $10-$12 million AAV.
3. Without Keenan Allen, the Bears' receiver room lacks depth
The Bears currently don't have a WR3. DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are a great 1-2 pairing, but what happens if one of them gets hurt? What if Cole Kmet goes down? Chicago needs one more quality pass catcher to feel comfortable about their depth, and that's what Kupp would provide.
4. Keep him away from a division rival
A popular offseason narrative has been that the Green Bay Packers were enamored with Kupp and would be all over him if released. Obviously, GM Ryan Poles should not sign a player solely to keep a division rival from adding him, but if the above three reasons aren't enough, this is the cherry on top.
The Packers still have plenty of problems to deal with, but I'm sure that Bears fans would rather not see Cooper Kupp in green and yellow twice a year.
