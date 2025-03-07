2025 NFL Free Agency: ESPN names Bears best team fit for top free-agent lineman
2025 NFL free agency will unofficially begin when the league's negotiation window opens on March 10, and a flurry of transactions are expected to be announced within the first few hours of the spending spree.
The Chicago Bears began the 2025 offseason with the fifth-most salary cap space in the league and were expected to be one of the biggest buyers in the offensive line market. But after two trades that landed All-Pro guard Joe Thuney and former Pro-Bowl guard Jonah Jackson, Chicago's spending power has decreased.
Still armed with more than $50 million (which ranks around the middle of the pack), general manager Ryan Poles has enough cash to make at least one significant signing to round out his vastly improved offensive line. And according to ESPN, that signing should be Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman.
"Dalman wins his assignments with movement and leverage to offset a smaller frame (6-3, 300 pounds)," ESPN wrote. "He's a technician on tape, best suited for the zone run game, and his pass block win rate of 95.1% ranked ninth among centers with at least 500 snaps in 2024. (He missed time due to an ankle injury, though.) Chicago traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, and Dalman could fit right between them on the line."
Drew Dalman is a must-sign for the Chicago Bears in 2025 NFL free agency
Ryan Poles has done a remarkable job this offseason. He deserves all his flowers. He landed Ben Johnson as head coach and somehow magically improved the offensive line before free agency even began. He's been incredibly aggressive and committed to elevating the Chicago Bears.
But he still has work to do.
The Bears must once and for all fix their center problem. The revolving door of failed projects and third-tier veterans has hindered the offense. Finally armed with a franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams, ignoring the center position would be football malpractice.
Enter Dalman, who is head and shoulders above the rest of the centers available in free agency this year. Yeah, he's going to be expensive. It's that whole supply and demand thing. But if Poles can smash one more home run with Dalman, he'll gift himself the ability to take the best player available in the 2025 NFL Draft.
If the Chicago Bears sign Drew Dalman, their starting offensive line would look something like this: Braxton Jones (LT), Joe Thuney (LG), Drew Dalman (C), Jonah Jackson (RG), Darnell Wright (RT).
Not bad. Not bad at all.
