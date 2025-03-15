2025 NFL mock draft: Chicago Bears trade back and strengthen the trenches in 3-round mock
The Chicago Bears earned high marks in just about every corner of the NFL world for their first moves in free agency this past week, and for good reason. The Bears were weak in the trenches, and now they are not. But there's still more work to do, especially with some excellent linemen on both sides of the ball available in the 2025 NFL Draft.
GM Ryan Poles is already well-armed with four selections in the Top 80, but in this 3-round mock draft, he gets himself one more. He trades back to No. 14 with the Indianapolis Colts, who jump ahead to nab standout tight end Tyler Warren. In return, the Bears get pick No. 80 and a fifth-round selection in 2026.
Here's what the Chicago Bears do with those selections in a three-round 2025 mock draft.
1.14 (via IND) Kenneth Grant - Defensive Tackle, Michigan
While the Bears made some big moves on the defensive line in free agency, both signings came with drawbacks. Grady Jarrett is entering his 11th season, and Dayo Odeyingbo is a boom-or-bust candidate. So, with his first pick, Poles brings in an explosive nose tackle to fortify the line for the future.
Grant is mostly seen as an elite run-stuffer, but he offers incredible upside as a pass rusher. If he hits that ceiling, he would be a perennial All-Pro. I trust defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, as well as veterans Grady Jarrett and Andrew Billings, to coach him up to that potential.
2.39 (via CAR) Donovan Jackson - Guard, Ohio State
After his showstopping performance at the NFL Combine, Jackson may end up going in the first round, but it's not a lock. If he's available at 39, the Bears need to sprint to the podium with that pick. Joe Thuney will likely only be around for a few more years, and getting a left guard to sit behind and learn from the 4-time All-Pro would set the Bears up well in the long term.
2.41 Jack Sawyer - Defensive End, Ohio State
Staying with the Buckeyes, the Bears select arguably the safest defensive end prospect aside from Abdul Carter. While Sawyer lacks the elite ceiling of Carter, he projects as a high-floor, consistent producer who, with good coaching, could be a three-down player. At worst, he ends up a reliable, if unspectacular, DE2.
3.72 Tate Ratledge - Guard, Georgia
The Bears are reasonably set at right guard with Jonah Jackson, but he's nearing 30 and has a worrisome injury history. Adding a depth player with a starter's upside would be a good move for the Bears with their own third-round pick.
Ratledge played over 2,000 snaps at right guard at one of college football's premier offensive line schools. That kind of experience will serve him well as he transitions to the NFL and would give the Bears either a dependable starter or excellent depth.
3.80 (via IND) Cam Skattebo - Running Back, Arizona State
Skattebo burst onto the NFL Draft scene in 2024 with a terrific 21-touchdown campaign, capped off by a legendary showing in the Big 12 Championship. He's a bruising, punishing type of running back who can wear a defense down with his strength, contact balance, and refusal to let one person bring him down.
Pairing Skattebo with the quicker, fleet-footed D'Andre Swift could give Ben Johnson the same kind of thunder-and-lightning running back duo he deployed so effectively in Detroit.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —