2025 NFL prediction suggests massive turnaround for Chicago Bears under Ben Johnson
It's one thing for Chicago Bears fans to expect a big jump in the NFL standings in 2025. It's another for the analytics to suggest there's a good chance of it happening.
In a recent breakdown of the teams capable of making a worst-to-first jump in their division in 2025, the Chicago Bears ranked second, behind only the San Francisco 49ers.
ESPN's Aaron Schatz compiled the list and stated that a big variable that could hold the Bears back this season is their schedule.
"The biggest issue holding the Bears back this season is that they have the second-hardest schedule in the NFL, per my DVOA rankings (more on the hardest schedule later)," Schatz wrote. "All three other NFC North teams (Vikings, Lions and Packers) made the postseason in 2024, and only Minnesota is expected to decline in 2025.
"Outside of their divisional play, the Bears have to face the AFC North and NFC East. They also must go on the road to San Francisco and Las Vegas -- both teams are on this list, but they should be much better this season."
The Bears finished the 2024 season in last place in the NFC North, largely due to the coaching blunders of Matt Eberflus and his staff. Chicago lost a handful more games than they should have because of the weekly 'Flusing, leading to a 5-12 record despite beginning last year with similar high hopes.
This season should be different now that Ben Johnson is leading the charge. Caleb Williams' expected growth entering his second year, and under Johnson's watchful eye, adds a layer of optimism, as does the revamped offensive line, one that should finally give Chicago a chance to field a modern offense.
There's no shortage of hope for the Bears in 2025. Now, it's up to the players to turn that hope into reality this fall.