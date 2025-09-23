2025 NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Caleb Williams leads Bears' leap forward
This past Sunday may have been just the third week of the 2025 NFL season, but for several 0-2 teams, including the Chicago Bears, it felt like a 'must-win' scenario and they rose to the occasion. The Bears' dominant Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field was exactly what they needed to quiet the doubters and get themselves back into the division race.
Perhaps more important than the win itself was the performance of second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. After a couple good-not-great performances to start the season, Williams balled out for 298 yards and 4 passes, including a red hot connection with Rome Odunze to start the scoring. This is exactly the kind of performance the Bears expected to see somewhat regularly when they drafted Williams first overall in the 2024 NFL draft, and it stands as a proof of concept for head coach Ben Johnson's offense.
A win like that will see the Bears rise from their dismal place on from last week's Bears on SI 2025 NFL power rankings, but can it get them out of the gutter? Let's take a look.
1. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 1)
Until the Bills lose actually lose a game, they're not going to drop from the No. 1 spot, and maybe not even then.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 3)
The Eagles got punched in the mouth on Sunday but found a way to win ugly. That's what champions do.
3. Los Angeles Chargers (Last week: 4)
Don't look now, but the Chargers are 3-0 with all three wins coming against division rivals. They're well on their way to snapping Kansas City's 9-year run as the AFC West champions.
4. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 2)
I won't drop the Ravens too far for that Monday night loss to Detroit, but that defense is suddenly looking mighty suspect. They'll need to figure out what went wrong to avoid falling further next week.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last week: 8)
The whole league is sleeping on the Buccaneers right now. They're a lot more dangerous than they get credit for.
6. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 6)
I'm leaving the Niners at No. 6 for now, but the injuries are already starting to pile up and now five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa has a season-ending knee injury. Just brutal.
7. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 9)
The Chiefs get a small bump for finally winning a game, but they tried their hardest to get to 0-3. This team is hurtling towards big trouble in the playoff picture.
8. Green Bay Packers (Last week: 5)
As I said in my Week 3 NFL power rankings, the Packers couldn't keep up that insane pace of play forever, and their loss to the Browns was proof of that. There are real flaws on this team that the Browns exposed and it's what keeps them just underneath the true title contenders.
9. Detroit Lions (Last week: 11)
Predictions of Detroit's downfall may have been premature. It's still early, but the Lions appear to still be the team to beat in the NFC North.
10. Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 10)
Despite losing, the Rams had the defending champs on the ropes and nearly finished the job. For that they get to stay at No. 10 for a week.
11. Washington Commanders (Last week: 12)
No Jayden Daniels, no problem? The Commanders dominated the Raiders on Sunday even without their starting quarterback and appear to still be a dangerous team.
12. Indianapolis Colts (Last week: 22)
I don't normally give teams a 10-spot boost, but after three games I feel comfortable saying the Colts proved me wrong. Daniel Jones is balling out and the Colts are well on their way to winning their first division title since 2014.
13. Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 18)
I really don't know what to make of the Vikings. One week they're getting blown out and in the next they're winning by five scores. Would the real Minnesota Vikings please stand up?
14. Seattle Seahawks (Last week: 19)
Sure, the Saints are terrible, but the Seahawks just absolutely dismantled that team on Sunday. Most importantly, Sam Darnold looked efficient and in control.
15. Pittsburgh Steelers (Last week: 20)
The Steelers shouldn't move up this high after such an ugly win, but I can't justify putting them below any of the following teams.
16. Chicago Bears (Last week: 24)
Have the Bears finally turned a corner? It's too early to say for sure, and their success comes with the caveat of knowing the Cowboys' horrible defense isn't stopping anyone, but it's encouraging to see the Bears and Caleb Williams in particular show meaningful growth each week.
17. Denver Broncos (Last week: 14)
Though they went toe-to-toe with the mighty Chargers, the Broncos fall three spots in these rankings. Bo Nix is in the midst of a sophomore slump that threatens to derail their entire season if he can't turn it around.
18. Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 8)
What do you even say about a crushing loss like the Bengals' 10-48 disaster on Sunday? If they want to have any hope of making the playoffs this year, they need to put in a call to the Falcons immediately and see if Kirk Cousins is available for trade.
19. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 13)
Yes, the Cowboys were banged up for their Week 3 matchup, but so were the Bears. That excuse won't cut it in these rankings, not when you give up 17 unanswered points.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (Last week: 26)
The scoreboard says the Jaguars won in Week 3, but 'did not lose' would be a better descriptor. This team is a mess and Trevor Lawrence in particular is not doing this team any favors.
21. Las Vegas Raiders (Last week: 16)
Despite Washington being without their starting quarterback, the Raiders got thoroughly humiliated by the Commanders. If they can't at least look competitive against the Bears next week, I think Raiders fans will have to turn their attention to the 2026 NFL draft.
22. Arizona Cardinals (Last week: 21)
If the Cardinals can't beat an injury-depleted 49ers team, then I don't see many wins left for them on their schedule.
23. Carolina Panthers (Last week: 29)
Do I think the Panthers turned a corner? Highly unlikely, but drumming the Falcons to the tune of a 30-0 shutout deserves a big bump up the rankings.
24. Atlanta Falcons (Last week: 15)
Selecting Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 9 pick last year over a stud defender like Jared Verse is starting to look like an all-time draft blunder for the Falcons.
25. Houston Texans (Last week: 17)
We have very nearly reached the point of saying that CJ Stroud's rookie season was a mirage. He's looked like a shell of his rookie self ever since the end of 2023 and it can't all be blamed on a shoddy offensive line.
26. New England Patriots (Last week: 25)
WIth the exception of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye is probably having the best sophomore season of the 2024 quarterback draft class. He still has a long way to go, but the traits and abilities that made him the No. 3 overall pick are flashing.
27. New York Jets (Last week: 27)
The Jets may be 0-3, but they made their third loss an exciting one so for this week they get to stay put.
28. New York Giants (Last week: 23)
About the only positive thing about the Giants right now is the emergence of rookie running back Cam Skattebo. He's good and looks promising, but it's just a shame that the Giants don't have a Saquon Barkley to help their offense.
29. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 31)
Did anyone have the Browns upsetting the Packers? Despite being largely outclassed on Sunday, the Browns hung in, caught a couple lucky breaks, and pulled off the win. For that they deserve a small bump in the rankings.
30. Miami Dolphins (Last week: 32)
I moved the Dolphins up two spots, but only because two other teams are even worse.
31. Tennessee Titans (Last week: 30)
I know he's only coached 20 games, but Brian Callahan's seat should be heating up. That sequence at the end of the first half was coaching malpractice and inexcusable at this level.
32. New Orleans Saints (Last week: 28)
Where do the Saints even go from here? They are a disaster in need of a massive infusion of talent up and down the roster.