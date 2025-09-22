Bear Digest

Regardless of Cowboys horrible defense ESPN praises Bears 'superstar' Caleb Williams

Was it Caleb Williams' great play or the Cowboys' gruesome defense that led to the Chicago Bears' 31-14 rout Sunday at Soldier Field?

Richie Whitt

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after throwing a TD against the Cowboys
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after throwing a TD against the Cowboys / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

Good Caleb? Or simply Bad Cowboys?

On one of the most significant, pressurized games of his young NFL career, Chicago Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams responded with his best performance in the NFL. In the 31-14 trouncing of the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field, he produced four touchdown passes, a career-high rating of 142.6 and didn't take a sack for the first time in 20 NFL game.

The win allowed Ben Johnson's team to avoid the dreaded 0-3 start and Williams to at least temporarily quiet his growing critics.

MORE: Ben Johnson's 'arrival' and the winners & losers from Bears' blowout win over Cowboys

But a day after the signature victory, everyone seems to be asking the same question: Was it the coming-out party for Caleb? Or merely just an outlier against one of the NFL's worst defenses?

The Cowboys' defense, led by former Bears' head coach Matt Eberflus, is historically horrible. They have allowed 92 points in three games, and surrendered five touchdowns passes of 25+ yards. As we noted last week, they have no pass rush since the departures of DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons and no speed at safety to cover the back end.

MORE: Watch: Bears' Ben Johnson gives epic victory speech after dominant Week 3 win

A sign of how bad the Cowboys are: they coughed up 506 yards and 37 points to a New York Giants offense that has been held without a touchdown in its other two games. On their touchdown catches, Bears' targets Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Cole Kmet and DJ Moore were all embarrassingly open.

During their epic 19-play drive to start the third quarter, Johnson called an almost unfathomable 11 consecutive running plays.

Granted, the Cowboys are the desired opponent for every team's Homecoming game. But the folks at ESPN seemed impressed by Williams' play nonetheless.

MORE: Tyrique Stevenson creates crazy fumble recovery and early lead for Bears over Cowboys

Said Rex Ryan, "I still stand by it: Caleb's gonna be a superstar in this league."

Co-analyst Dan Orlovsky said it was Williams' best game, and lauded his growth from week to week.

"He had calm feet and an aggressive mind," Orlovsky said. "I loved it. The most professional performance I've seen out of Caleb. He was fantastic."

Bears receiver Rome Odunze (15) makes a touchdown against the Cowboys
Bears receiver Rome Odunze (15) makes a touchdown against the Cowboys / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News