4 bold predictions for Chicago Bears preseason opener
Some fans and analysts consider it a mistake when he announced it on Friday, but Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is sitting Caleb Williams for Sunday's preseason opener, and it's probably the right call. Williams and other starters got plenty of good, quality reps in during the Bears' joint practice against the Miami Dolphins, and those snaps were arguably under better learning conditions than Sunday's preseason game will be.
That means Tyson Bagent will start in the opener, and he will get the bulk of snaps in the first half before turning things over to newcomer Case Keenum. Here are four bold predictions for Bears fans in what should be a fun one.
1. Tyson Bagent secures the QB2 job
Say what you want about Bagent, but the Bears front office and coaches love what he brings to the table. Despite Case Keenum's impressive resume, including his 'Minnesota Miracle' in the 2017 NFL postseason, Keenum will be hard-put to it if he wants to knock Bagent down the depth chart.
I don't think he will. In fact, I think Bagent will perform well enough in Sunday's opener to all but secure the backup spot.
2. Kyle Monangai will have at least two explosive carries
He may have been just a seventh-round draft pick, but I think Kyle Monangai has as much potential as any rookie running back drafted after Ashton Jeanty. With his impressive contact balance and powerful running style, Monangai should have at least two carries of fifteen yards or further against the Dolphins.
3. Ben Johnson goes for it on at least three fourth downs
The Detroit Lions had one of the most aggressive offenses on fourth down under Ben Johnson, and while a lot of that was the influence of head coach Dan Campbell, I think Johnson will want to bring that same mentality to Chicago. It usually worked out for Detroit, and converting on 4th and short can be an absolute backbreaker for an NFL defense, especially if followed up with a touchdown.
4. Chicago holds Miami to 10 or less points
At one point on Friday, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel had to break up a skirmish during the Bears-Dolphins joint practice. That's how physical the Bears' defense was treating their guests. Chicago's aggression carried the day and completely derailed Miami's explosive offense, resulting in multiple would-be sacks and three interceptions.
Expect that to translate into Sunday's preseason game. Miami's starters might score on their opening drive, but Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will lock them up for the remainder of the game.