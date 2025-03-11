4 Bears players who will benefit most from 2025 free agency moves
It's been a whirlwind week for the Chicago Bears and their fanbase. Heading into the 2025 offseason, the biggest question facing the team was how they would build an offensive line that could protect Caleb Williams.
GM Ryan Poles emphatically answered that question just 20 minutes into the legal tampering period when he came to terms with center Drew Dalman, the final piece of an offensive line boost that included last week's trades for guards Jonah Jackson and 4-time All-Pro Joe Thuney.
The Bears bolstered the defensive line, too, coming to terms with defensive linemen Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett.
Moves like these will help the entire team get back to winning more than they lose when the 2025 season begins, but certain players will appreciate the help more than others.
Here are four Chicago Bears players set to benefit most from the team's improved roster.
1. Caleb Williams
This one is almost too obvious. Caleb Williams was sacked a ridiculous 68 times in 2024. Yes, some of these were his fault, but far too many were due to poor O-line play. The major upgrades he'll have in front of him for 2025 should help the second-year quarterback hit his stride and live up to his full potential.
2. D'Andre Swift
Like Williams, Swift has problems with his own game that need to get cleaned up, but he too suffered disproportionately because of a porous O-line compared to the rest of the team. Now that the team has a few road graders in front of him, open running lanes should be easier to come by.
3. Darnell Wright
The only offensive lineman returning from last year who shoulders almost no blame for that unit's woes is right tackle Darnell Wright. Although no one ever singled him out for criticism, I'm sure it got tiresome for Wright to hear nothing but bad things about the position group he played in. With more support to his left, his job will become easier and he should finally begin to hear some more praise in the media.
4. Gervon Dexter Sr.
Can't forget about the defense. Once linemate Andrew Billings was lost for the season with a pec injury, Chicago's interior defensive line collapsed. But with a healthy Billings and the addition of a proven veteran leader like Grady Jarrett, the D-line, and Gervon Dexter in particular, should once again be near the top of the league in stopping the run.
That's going to be key for Dexter on a personal level. He's entering his third season, which means he'll be eligible for an extension in the spring of 2026. He'll want to have the best season of his life to maximize his earnings, and adding linemates like Jarrett and Odeyingbo will certainly help.
