4 guards the Bears can target in NFL free agency after Trey Smith receives franchise tag
The Kansas City Chiefs have placed the franchise tag on star right guard Trey Smith, according to multiple NFL insiders. The best teams invest heavily in the offensive line, and the Chiefs are no different. Unless they want to tag and then trade him, Smith is staying in Kansas City.
For teams desperate for offensive line help, like the Chicago Bears, their focus will now have to turn elsewhere. Fortunately the NFL is not short of talented guards coming available when 2025 free agency begins next month. They may not be Trey Smith, but they'll make fans happy.
Here are four guards the Bears should focus on when free agency begins.
1. Kevin Zeitler
The Lions boast arguably the best offensive line in the NFL, and Zeitler is a big reason why. He spent one year in Detroit with Ben Johnson, so he already has familiarity there. He's older and would not be a long-term option, but GM Ryan Poles should start his search here.
2. Will Fries
Fries was dominant in 2024, earning an 86.9 grade from Pro Football Focus. A former 7th-round draft pick, Fries has far outplayed his draft position and is due for a big payday. If he's smart, Poles will be the one to give him that paycheck.
3. Mekhi Becton
Fresh off a Super Bowl championship, Becton may prefer to re-sign with Philadelphia. But money is tight with the Eagles, and if it's a big payday he's after, there are few teams better positioned to give him one than Chicago.
4. James Daniels
Anyone up for a reunion? Daniels was drafted by the Bears in 2018 but was allowed to enter free agency by Ryan Poles in his first year as the GM, a move that many have considered Poles' first big mistake. Perhaps he could rectify it by signing the good-not-great Daniels to a deal.
