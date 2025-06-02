4 storylines to watch on offense at Chicago Bears' 2025 mandatory minicamp
The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2025 mandatory three-day minicamp on June 3, which, unlike the club's voluntary OTA workouts, will lead to drama and intrigue if veterans fail to show up for coach Ben Johnson and his new coaching staff.
Assuming the Bears do, indeed, have 100% attendance, there are several storylines fans should keep close tabs on when the offense has the ball.
Here are four in particular.
Who's lining up with the first team at left tackle?
The battle between rookie Ozzy Trapilo and second-year pro Kiran Amegadjie for what's conceivably the LT2 role is arguably the most important position battle on the roster right now. We still don't know when -- or if -- Braxton Jones will make a full recovery from a serious ankle injury suffered last December, which means the winner of this open competition could be the Week 1 starter charged with blocking Caleb Williams's blindside.
Amegadjie was the first-teamer during the Bears' first set of OTAs. Trapilo got the nod during the second group of sessions. Johnson suggested the rotation was intentional, but a mandatory minicamp should set the table for who's actually ahead in the eyes of the coaching staff.
How are the running back reps being split?
D'Andre Swift won't face much competition for the RB1 role right now, but that could change during the early part of the season if he continues to be a more active than effective runner. As a result, the battle for reps behind Swift could be a sneak preview of who the team's lead runner will be after three or four games.
The main focus will be on Roschon Johnson vs. rookie Kyle Monangai, who, despite being selected in the seventh round, has bona fide NFL starter's traits.
Is Caleb Williams playing with confidence in Ben Johnson's offense?
Most of the attention at Bears minicamp will be on Caleb Williams and how he looks in Ben Johnson's offense now that he's had time to digest the playbook and get reps on the grass throwing to his top targets at OTAs.
The first look was shaky, as expected. If he wants to avoid the harsh criticism of Chicago's beat writers, he'll need a strong three days.
How has Rome Odunze developed?
One under-discussed player who is critical to the Chicago Bears' offensive success in 2025 is Odunze, who the Bears selected with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 draft.
Odunze was OK as a rookie, but his inability to have a 'wow' moment in Year 1 has his outlook somewhat unclear. Johnson sung Odunze's praises at OTAs, so there's definitely some positive momentum. He must keep it going this week.