83 days until Bears 2025 season: Who rounds out Chicago's wide receiver room?
Don't let the 2024 season fool you: the Chicago Bears have an excellent wide receiver room, and it only got better this offseason.
DJ Moore returns for his third year as a Bear after amassing 2,330 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the team, and Rome Odunze is primed for a breakout season after a solid rookie debut.
Added to this duo, rookie Luther Burden III will likely be the third wide receiver on the depth chart and can significantly raise the ceiling of this unit with his ability to make defenders miss after the catch and his explosive play potential.
Those are three receivers that Bears fans will likely see the most, but most teams will carry five or six receivers on their final 53-man roster. Which receivers currently at Halas Hall are likely to make that cut?
Olamide Zaccheaus
After one season with the Washington Commanders where he put up 506 yards and 3 touchdowns, Zaccheaus joins the crowded Bears receiver room where he hopes to once again be a reliable contributor whenever his number is called. Ben Johnson was already in Chicago when they signed Zaccheaus, signaling his interest in the former Commander, so it's almost a lock that he'll make the roster, barring a horrendous training camp performance.
Samori Toure
The former 7th-round pick did not see the field for Chicago in 2024, but with a new coaching staff in place, he has a chance at a fresh start. Toure has only appeared in 22 games, all for the Packers, where he racked up 160 yards and one touchdown. The upside is limited, but he's got some NFL experience at least.
Tyler Scott
Despite entering the NFL with plenty of hype, Scott's first two seasons have been a major disappointment. He was supposed to be a field stretcher who puts stress on defenses and makes an explosive play here and there. Instead, he caught just 17 passes for 168 yards and no touchdowns in his rookie year and was a healthy scratch for almost all of 2024.
Still, the potential is there for Scott and maybe Ben Johnson is just the right guy to get him to his ceiling.