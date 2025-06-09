91 Days until Bears 2025 season: Is Chris Williams on the roster bubble?
For a former undrafted free agent, defensive tackle Chris Williams had something of a mini-breakout year in 2024. After being acquired by the Chicago Bears in a trade just two weeks before the start of the season, Williams went on to post 23 total tackles and 3 sacks, both of which were career highs. His sack of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Chicago's 35-16 win that week was the first sack of his NFL career.
Williams will hope to carry that momentum into training camp and the preseason, where he will have to fight for a spot on the final 53-man roster. Can he do enough to get there?
First, we need to acknowledge the limitations on Williams' ceiling on this Bears team. He won't be a starter, barring a string of unfortunate injuries. Andrew Billings is back and fully healthy. Gervon Dexter Sr. looks primed for a breakout year. Not to mention, the Bears added two-time Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett in free agency this year after his surprise dismissal from the Atlanta Falcons.
There's just far too much talent ahead of Williams for him to have a reasonable shot at a starter's job, and that's okay, because the Bears don't need that from Williams. What the Bears have lacked for far too long along the defensive line is quality depth, and that's what Williams can provide in the right situation.
The starting defensive tackles in training camp are likely to be Dexter and Billings. After them, Jarrett and rookie Shemar Turner will probably get plenty of snaps. That leaves Williams as the fifth or fourth option, depending on how the rookie looks. It also places him squarely on the roster bubble.
In 2024, the Bears carried just four defensive tackles on the 53-man roster, including Williams. But with the additions of Jarrett and Turner, Williams could be left without a chair once the music stops. His best bet may be to convince this new coaching staff that they're better off with five defensive tackles on the roster.