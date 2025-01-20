Adam Schefter dishes update on Mike McCarthy and Chicago Bears head coach situation
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was dubbed a "legitimate candidate" for the Chicago Bears head coaching job by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show Monday.
Check it out:
Schefter, who said McCarthy is "in play" for the Bears coaching job, was unwilling to speculate what the former Super Bowl-winning coach will do if he doesn't get a head coaching job this offseason. According to Schefter, McCarthy is in play for the New Orleans Saints, too.
Bears fans are cool on the idea of McCarthy becoming the team's next head coach. Instead, they prefer Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson by a landslide.
Still, McCarthy's quality resume and history of developing quarterbacks are undeniable. He was instrumental in Aaron Rodgers' career with the Green Bay Packers and helped Dak Prescott reach new heights with the Cowboys.
With such an emphasis in the Bears head coaching search being placed on a candidate who can help Caleb Williams reach his maximum upside, it's no surprise Mike McCarthy remains a name to monitor.
The Chicago Bears should have their new head coach in place soon, perhaps even as early as the end of this week.
