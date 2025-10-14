With rare mistake from Jayden Daniels, Bears and D'Andre Swift shock Commanders
Last season Jayden Daniels ripped the Chicago Bears' hearts out - and harpooned their season - with an epic late-game play. Monday night in the same stadium, he made a crunch-time gaffe that breathed life into the Bears and allowed them to escape with a dramatic 25-24 victory.
The Bears' defense created three takeaways. Kicker Jake Moody - fresh off the practice squad - kicked four field goals including the 38-yard game-winner on the final play. But none of it would have been possible without a fumble by Daniels and a silence-the-critics performance by running back D'Andre Swift.
With a two-point lead and facing 3rd-and-1 at Chicago's 40-yard line with 3:10 remaining on a misty, damp, wet night, Daniels immediately bobbled a shotgun snap and never executed a clean hand-off to running back Jeremy McNichols. The ball squirted free in the backfield, where embattled cornerback Nahshon Wright fell on it.
From there it was all Swift, who was Chicago's workhorse all night. While critics howled at his ineffectiveness and trade rumors circled the Bears' running back position, Swift carried five times for a precious 34 yards. His 15-yard burst around right end to Washington's 18 set up Moody's game-winner.
Swift finished with 108 yards on only 14 carries and two catches for another 67 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter when it felt the Bears were on the ropes down by eight. Swift also had the key block on quarterback Caleb Williams' touchdown run that staked them to a 13-0 lead.
"We're resilient, from top to bottom," Swift said after the game to ESPN. "We started out this season slow, but we're finding ways to get better in the running game."
After an ugly 0-2 start, the Bears have reeled off three consecutive wins.
