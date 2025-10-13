Former Bears' head coach already on hot seat after another dismal performance by Cowboys
Chicago Bears fans could have warned them, but the Dallas Cowboys are already tired of Matt Eberflus.
As the Bears return to the scene of last season's "Fail Mary," their former coach is clearly on a hot seat getting warmer by the game in Dallas.
In their visit to Washington last season, then-head coach Eberflus was criticized for being too passive when defending the Commanders' final possession. On the play before Jayden Daniels' touchdown throw and Tyrique Stevenson's iconic gaffe, the Bears' defenders were so deep that Washington easily completed a 13-yard pass to make the final play plausible.
Eberflus, of course, was fired after inexplicable clock mismanagement in a loss on Thanksgiving. But he's at it again with the Cowboys.
There is growing buzz for him to be fired as Dallas' defensive coordinator in the wake of another miserable performance. The Cowboys lost Sunday to the Carolina Panthers, surrendering 30 points and - sure enough - being too passive on a key play in which their cornerbacks were 8-yard deep and backpedaling on a 4th-and-4.
The Cowboys' defense is on pace to be the worst in franchise history. Cornerback Trevon Diggs complained after the game that the unit has "no identity." It's all too familiar for Bears fans.
Eberflus did receive a vote of confidence from Cowboys' vice president Stephen Jones Monday.
The Bears hope Eberflus and his bad memories stay far from Chicago.