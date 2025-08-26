Bear Digest

Bears' all-time great QB Jay Cutler sentenced to jail in Tennessee

The leader in every major passing category in Chicago Bears' history, Jay Cutler will serve jail time in Tennessee in connection with a DUI charge.

Jay Cutler stands on the sideline during a game against the Packers in 2011
Jay Cutler stands on the sideline during a game against the Packers in 2011
While the Chicago Bears spend a busy Tuesday deciding who to keep on their 53-man roster, one of the greatest quarterbacks in franchise history will soon be behind bars. Jay Cutler, the Bears' all-time leader in every major statistical quarterback category, has been sentenced to four days in jail in Tennessee after pleading guilty to DUI chargers from a 2024 incident.

Cutler, 42, was sentenced Tuesday to the jail time and a $350 fine in Willamson County . A weapons charge against him was dismissed as part of his plea, but he was forced to give up the handgun. Cutler will begin serving his jail term Sept. 29. He also will be placed on probation for one year, must attend a DUI safety class, and submit to regular and random drug screening while on probation. His Tennessee driver's license was revoked.

In October 2024 Cutler rear-ended another car near Nashville. According to police reports, he attempted to flee the scene and offered the victim in the other car $2,000 to not report the crash. When an officer asked Cutler if he had been drinking alcohol, he initially said no but later admitted to it. He was taken to a local hospital where a blood sample was obtained. Cutler had two guns in his car, including a loaded pistol.

After attending Vanderbilt, Cutler was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2006. He played eight seasons for the Bears, going 51-51 as a starter. He was the quarterback the last time the Bears won a playoff game, in the 2010 season.

He is Chicago's all-time leader in passing attempts (3,271), completions (2,020), yards (23,433), and touchdowns (154).

Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler in the NFC Championship Game
Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler in the NFC Championship Game

