Bears' biggest X-factor in Week 2 vs Lions, and it's not Caleb Williams
A Week 2 matchup is never truly a 'must win' game, considering how long the NFL season is. But that's what this feels like for both the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions on Sunday anyway. Both teams suffered an atrocious loss that sent them plunging down NFL power rankings last week. One of them has to lose again on Sunday, and that team will be 0-2 to start the season and 0-2 in the division.
On top of that, this game carries intriguing storylines that will lead to another week of humiliation for the team that loses. For the Lions, a loss to their former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will reinforce the belief that Johnson was the architect of their two division titles, not head coach Dan Campbell. As for Chicago, another loss will only invite further skepticism of Caleb Williams, who is still battling his accuracy problems, as a franchise quarterback.
The Bears cannot allow even the slightest whiff of a quarterback controversy right now. They need to beat the Lions convincingly and Williams needs to be the main reason why they win. However, despite being key to a Bears victory, Williams is not the X-factor for Chicago in this matchup. Neither is Ben Johnson. If the Bears are going to win, they need to have a breakout game from their running backs.
The run game never got going in Week 1, and that exasperated a rough start for Williams and the passing offense. Without a strong running game, the offense became one-dimensional, allowing Minnesota's defensive line to pin their ears back and get after Williams without fear of getting burned on the ground.
D'Andre Swift, Chicago's RB1 for now, averaged a miserable 3.1 yards per carry. Roschon Johnson was hurt and didn't play, the rookie Kyle Monangai didn't get a handoff, and any trickery involving DJ Moore taking a handoff didn't amount to much. If this happens again, you can bet that Williams will have another rough day at the office.
A strong running game is a quarterback's best friend. It opens up the field a bit, takes pressure off of him, and keeps the defense guessing. If Swift can finally show signs of life, and if Roschon Johnson can serve as the power back for third-and-short situations, then Williams should have everything he needs to dominate the air space at Ford Field.
If not, I'm afraid Bears fans will be in for a long, miserable week.