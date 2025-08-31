Bear Digest

Bears' Caleb Williams explains return of painting fingernails

After a trying rookie season in which stopped the unique practice, Chicago Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams is back to painting his fingernails.

Richie Whitt

The fingernails of Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams during the Pac-12 Championship in 2022.
The fingernails of Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams during the Pac-12 Championship in 2022. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Perhaps even more so than the league-leading 68 sacks or the season-wrecking 10-game losing streak, last season Chicago Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams was harshly criticized for something that had zero to do with football: Painting his fingernails.

The cries came from all corners: It's a macho sport. Chicago's a tough-guy town. And on and on.

At one point during team's nosedive to 5-12, the rookie stopped the practice he began at USC of showing up to games with nails painted in vibrant colors. Why?

"It was hard to do," Williams said in a recent interview with ESPN. "We were losing, and days were long trying to figure out how to get things back on track. I think also part of it was the rookie year. It got a little tiring at the end."

The nightmarish season got both head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron fired. Enter a new head coach in Ben Johnson. Introducing a complex offensive system. And, voila, the return of Williams' colorful nails.

"Part of it's just me being myself and just [being] unapologetic about it," Williams said. "And you know, I'm not going to apologize about it. I'm gonna be me. It doesn't bother me what people have to say about me because I know what I am. I know who I am and what I like to do."

If Williams grasps Johnson's offense, throws for 4,000 yards, completes 70 percent of his passes and leads the Bears to their first playoff win since 2010, the whole city might adapt his unique fashion. But if he again flops ... watch out.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) drops back to pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) drops back to pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

