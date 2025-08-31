Bears' Caleb Williams explains return of painting fingernails
Perhaps even more so than the league-leading 68 sacks or the season-wrecking 10-game losing streak, last season Chicago Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams was harshly criticized for something that had zero to do with football: Painting his fingernails.
The cries came from all corners: It's a macho sport. Chicago's a tough-guy town. And on and on.
At one point during team's nosedive to 5-12, the rookie stopped the practice he began at USC of showing up to games with nails painted in vibrant colors. Why?
"It was hard to do," Williams said in a recent interview with ESPN. "We were losing, and days were long trying to figure out how to get things back on track. I think also part of it was the rookie year. It got a little tiring at the end."
The nightmarish season got both head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron fired. Enter a new head coach in Ben Johnson. Introducing a complex offensive system. And, voila, the return of Williams' colorful nails.
"Part of it's just me being myself and just [being] unapologetic about it," Williams said. "And you know, I'm not going to apologize about it. I'm gonna be me. It doesn't bother me what people have to say about me because I know what I am. I know who I am and what I like to do."
If Williams grasps Johnson's offense, throws for 4,000 yards, completes 70 percent of his passes and leads the Bears to their first playoff win since 2010, the whole city might adapt his unique fashion. But if he again flops ... watch out.
