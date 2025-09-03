Bears' Caleb Williams QB ranking drops despite arrival of Ben Johnson
Despite a year under his belt and an innovative new playcaller in his ear, Caleb Williams still isn't an elite NFL quarterback. Or anywhere close to it, for that matter.
At least that's the opinion of league insider Jeff Howe of The Athletic, who released his initial quarterback rankings of 2025 Tuesday and placed the Chicago Bears' star all the way down at No. 24. Yikes. Ben Johnson may project a season of 4,000 yards passing with 70-percent completions for Williams, but Howe has him ranked down with the dregs of NFL signal-callers.
At No. 24, Williams lives in the same neighborhood as the New York Giants' Russell Wilson (25) and Tennessee Titans' rookie Cam Ward (26). He's ranked well behind three other quarterbacks from the Class of 2024 in Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders (5th), the New England Patriots' Drake Maye (19) and Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos (20).
Despite the arrival of Johnson, Williams' ranking slipped two spots from the end of the 2024 season to the week before the 2025 opener. He gets his first chance to prove his doubters wrong next Monday night when the Bears host the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.
In the NFC North, Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers is No. 6, Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions is ranked No.. 7 and the Vikings' J.J. McCarthy No. 28.
