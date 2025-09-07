Bears' injury woes go from bad to worse ahead of season opener
The Chicago Bears already received some bad injury news for one defensive starter ahead of their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, now the news gets worse. Cornerback Kyler Gordon has been added to Chicago's Week 1 injury report, listed as 'Questionable' with a hamstring injury.
Chicago's secondary is already severely depleted, with two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson having missed all of training camp with a groin injury. He's listed as 'Questionable' on the injury report, but even if he plays there's very little chance he'll be playing at his best. Additionally, Terrell Smith went on season-ending IR last month; he was expected to provide good depth at cornerback this season.
These injuries create a huge problem for Chicago as they are set to face a high-powered passing attack from Minnesota, featuring arguably the best wide receiver in the league. If neither Johnson nor Gordon can go, Minnesota quarterback J.J. McCarthy will have wide open targets all night. Even a young quarterback making his NFL debut can win with that kind of advantage.
Luckily for Chicago, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is no rookie. As one of the most highly respected defensive minds in the NFL, he can scheme around roster deficiencies in a pinch. It might not be as pretty, but he can still make it work.
Hopefully it's nothing serious for Gordon and he's able to play close to 100% of his usual self. Either way, Caleb Williams and the rest of the Bears' offense need to be ready to win a shootout. Are they capable of running up the score in Week 1 of a new coaching regime? We'll soon find out.