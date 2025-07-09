Bears insider offers surprise pick for Chicago's breakout player in 2025
The Chicago Bears' 2025 roster is overflowing with young talent on the cusp of becoming NFL superstars.
Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze headline the list, while Kyler Gordon is a few Spider-Man plays away from being a household name.
But it's another defensive back that longtime Bears beat writer Dan Wiederer picked to be Chicago's breakout player this year: third-year cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.
“As far as a breakout candidate, I’m going to give you Tyrique Stevenson,” Wiederer said during a recent appearance on the Mully and Haugh show. “Because I think his skill set, I think his union with both (defensive coordinator) Dennis Allen and (cornerbacks coach) Al Harris, set him up for a real prove-it season with the defense that the Bears are vowing to play, with more press man coverage, man-to-man coverage overall."
Stevenson certainly can use some change of fortune after becoming the poster boy for trash-talking-gone-bad in last year's Week 8 Fail Mary.
“And Tyrique Stevenson’s got an opportunity here to put the horror of last year behind him. I really do appreciate his mindset," Wiederer continued. "He’s got an edge to him."
Stevenson ended last season with 78 tackles and two interceptions, an overall regression from his rookie year when he totaled 86 tackles and four picks.
His 58.9 Pro Football Focus grade ranked 22nd among all Bears defenders. By contrast, Terrell Smith, Stevenson's top competition for playing time in 2025, earned a team-best 78.5 grade in 207 snaps.
While Tyrique Stevenson certainly has a chance to emerge as one of the NFC's top young cornerbacks in 2025, he has an equal chance of getting upended by Smith in the starting lineup because of more on-field blunders.
The safer breakout-player bet is Caleb Williams. Or Rome Odunze. Not Tyrique Stevenson.